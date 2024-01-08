Time to Buy OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock for Higher Highs?

Quite a few consumer lending stocks have continued to bounce back among the broader financial sector with names like LendingTree TREE , Ally Financial ALLY , Synchrony Financial SYF , and OneMain Holdings OMF starting to simmer.

Soaring near the $50-a-share range, OneMain’s stock has certainly stood out with LendingTree, Ally, and Synchrony shares still under $40 despite their recent rallies. With that being said, let’s see if now is a good time to buy OneMain’s stock for the possibility of higher highs.

Why OneMain’s Stock Stands Out

OneMain has become a popular financial service holding company through its offerings of personal loans, credit cards, optional credit insurance, and a financial wellness program. OneMain’s very reasonable valuation has kept investors intrigued amid the recent surge in OMF shares which still trade at just 7.2X forward earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This is despite OneMain expected to round out its fiscal 2023 with EPS at $5.37 per share compared to $7.32 a share in 2022. However, FY24 EPS is projected to rebound and soar 25% to $6.72 per share. Total sales are projected to be up 2% in FY23 and rise another 5% in FY24 to $3.73 billion. The steady top line growth serves as a positive affirmation that OneMain’s earning potential will remain compelling as easing inflation leads to more attractive interest rates for consumers and hopefully lower operating cost.

More impressive and perhaps most compelling to investors is that OneMain has been able to sustain its lofty dividend with a current yield of 8.17% which towers over the Zacks Financial-Consumer Loans Markets’ 2.2% and the S&P 500’s 1.4% average. Furthermore, OneMain has now increased its dividend seven times in the last five years with a 44.47% annualized dividend growth rate during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Performance

Like Synchrony and Ally Financial, OneMain’s stock has hovered near its 52-week highs hitting this mark at $49.89 a share in late December. Still at just over $49, OneMain’s stock has soared +36% over the last year to top the S&P 500’s +22%, Synchrony’s +21%, and even beat Ally’s +33% while roughly matching LendingTree’s strong price performace.

Even better, when including dividends, OneMain’s total return over the last year is +50% to easily outperform the benchmark and many of its consumer lending peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

For now, OneMain Holdings' stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). OneMain's valuation and lucrative dividend yield remain enticing to income investors but more upside in OMF shares may largely depend on the company’s fourth quarter results in early February.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.