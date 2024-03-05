Time to Buy into Target's (TGT) Post Earnings Rally?

Target TGT headlined Tuesday’s trading session with its stock spiking +12% after exceeding fourth quarter expectations this morning. Following today’s rally Target’s stock has rebounded and soared +17% year to date but is still down -20% over the last two years with CEO Brian Cornell vowing to get the retail giant’s profitability and mojo back.



Improved Traffic Trends Boost Q4 Results

Target witnessed another quarter of improved traffic which was a catalyst for its post-earnings rally as consumer shopping behavior has been geared toward its omni-channel peer Walmart WMT over the last few years amid high inflation. Optimistically, Target stated its same-day services increased 13.6% sequentially which was promising news to investors' ears considering in-store pickups, drive-ups, and shipped items now represent 10% of the company’s total sales.

Year over year, Target’s Q4 earnings soared 57% to $2.98 per share versus $1.89 a share in the comparative quarter. This beat the Zacks Consensus of $2.41 per share by 23% with Target now surpassing earnings expectations for five consecutive quarters. Fourth quarter revenue of $31.91 billion rose 2% YoY and topped estimates of $31.84 billion. Overall, Target’s annual earnings nearly doubled during its fiscal 2024 to $8.94 per share despite total revenue decreasing -1% to $107.4 billion.



Favorable EPS Guidance & Outlook

For the first quarter, Target expects EPS to be between $1.70-$2.10 per share which falls in range of the current Zacks Consensus of $2.07 a share or 1% growth. Target forecasts annual EPS to be $8.60-$9.60 per share in its FY25 which also falls in line with Zacks estimates of $9.17 a share or 9% growth.

Reasonable Valuation

Target’s P/E valuation is supportive of today’s rally as TGT shares trade at 16.4X forward earnings and a pleasant discount to its Zacks Retail-Discount Stores Industry average of 22.4X. Furthermore, Target’s stock trades nicely beneath the S&P 500’s 21.4X and Walmart’s 25.3X.



Takeaway

Target’s turnaround has become more apparent with it being noteworthy that its cash from operations more than doubled in FY24 to $8.6 billion. At the moment Target’s stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) which suggests its short-term performance should continue to outperform the broader market.

