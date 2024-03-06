Time to Buy Costco's (COST) Stock as Earnings Approach?

With several of its Zacks Retail-Discount Industry peers already posting strong quarterly results this week, Costco’s COST stock is moving higher ahead of its fiscal second quarter report on Thursday, March 7.

Notably, Ross Stores ROST and Target TGT were able to comfortably top earnings expectations on Wednesday with the ladder seeing its stock spike over +10% yesterday. Let’s see if it’s time to buy into Costco’s momentum with COST shares soaring +17% year to date as the large bulk retailer hopes to join Ross Stores and Target in posting favorable quarterly results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q2 Preview & International Expansion

Costco’s Q2 earnings are expected to rise 9% to $3.60 per share with sales projected to be up 7% to $59.2 billion. The Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) also indicates Costco could surpass its bottom line expectations with the Most Accurate Estimate having Q2 EPS slated at $3.64 a share and 1% above the Zacks Consensus.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expansion in Canada and other international locations has fueled Costco’s recent growth with the company having warehouses across Europe, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and China as well. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in several of these international locations and has now surpassed earnings expectations in each of its last four quarterly reports posting an average earnings surprise of 2.62%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth & Outlook

Costco’s annual earnings are now expected to be up 6% in fiscal 2024 and projected to climb another 9% in FY25 to $17.16 per share. Total sales are forecasted to rise 4% this year and jump another 7% in FY25 to $271.65 billion.

Furthermore, FY25 top and bottom-line projections would represent 38% and 55% growth over the last five years respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Costco’s growth and its international expansion in particular is very intriguing with its stock landing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. To that point, FY24 and FY25 earnings estimates have trended higher over the last week which is a good sign that Costco may be able to reach or exceed its bottom line expectations and extend this year’s rally.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.