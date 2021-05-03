Time to Buy Apple Stock After Blowout Earnings?

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we explore the recent wave of financial results from big technology companies and the broader first quarter earnings season. The episode then dives into Apple to help investors decide if they should consider buying the iPhone giant despite some possible setbacks and worries.

Apple was one of hundreds of companies to report their quarterly earnings results in the last week of April. The list of companies, many of which are part of the S&P 500, included nearly all of the technology heavyweights from Apple AAPL to Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Facebook FB, and Alphabet GOOGL.

Overall, the ‘Big 5 Tech’ players posted impressive top and bottom-line results, pulling in $74 billion in earnings in the March quarter on $311.6 billion in revenue. The tech titans also posted huge year-over-year gains. Yet, Wall Street hasn’t seemed to care much. The subdued reaction likely stems from a combination of high expectations and huge runs over the last year, along with the possibility of tech deceleration ahead (also read: Are Big Tech's Best Growth Days Behind It).

With this backdrop, we quickly recap Apple’s second quarter fiscal 2021 results from last week that highlight the strength of the iPhone 12. On top of that, the remote environment has helped drive iPad and Mac sales, while its services segment continues to climb. Apple’s strong post-release earnings revisions positivity helps it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and the company’s cash pile helps it return a ton of value to shareholders.

Despite the massive quarter, Apple stock sits about 7% below its January records, as it faces possible anti-competitive setbacks on multiple fronts. But do the near-term worries outweigh AAPL’s long-term potential?

