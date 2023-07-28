Time to Bet Big on SOFI Stock? The Stunning Turnaround and Why You Should Join the Rally.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a successful IPO in the previous bull market, SoFi Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock price surged significantly, but later gave back most of these gains.

However, in 2023, it has rebounded impressively, increasing 96% this year. There’s potential for further growth ahead.

Large-scale financial traders have reduced or eliminated their positions in SOFI stock, but this may not be a deal-breaker for potential investors.

A high-court ruling could positively affect the company. Sensible investors should focus on facts and maintain reasonable share positions in SoFi Technologies to avoid overreacting to market fluctuations.

That said, I will suggest buying a moderate stake in SOFI stock if this momentum-driven rally continues.

SOFI’s Diversification

Despite a fall in stock price, SoFi has shown its resilience by expanding its offerings beyond student lending. The company’s digital platform remains popular, and its acquisition of a bank has been crucial for recent growth.

While the student loan segment suffered during the pandemic. Other segments, like personal loans, saw significant year-over-year increases.

In Q1, adjusted revenue rose 43% year-over-year to $472 million, with financial services products showing a 37% increase in deposits.

The diversified business model provides a hedge against market conditions, especially in the financial services industry where economic trends can impact various services differently.

Confidence is Key

SoFi’s Q1 results prompted management to raise full-year guidance for adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Annual revenue should reach $2 billion, a 30% increase from last year, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $278 million, a 94% rise from last year.

In Q2, adjusted net revenue should to grow by 32% to 35%. The adjusted EBITDA may be between $60 million and $70 million, a significant increase from last year. The company’s growth is largely driven by new customer additions, with 433,000 new customers in the quarter, bringing the total to 5.7 million, a 46% increase from last year.

Higher interest rates have mixed effects on banks and financial services firms, including SoFi. While loans may decline and defaults increase, banks can earn more on deposits.

For SoFi, higher rates attract customers seeking better alternatives and deposit rates, potentially leading to long-term retention. SoFi’s profitability is improving with increasing adjusted EBITDA and reduced net losses compared to last year.

You Should Bet on SOFI

SoFi has effectively diversified its revenue streams, making it an attractive long-term investment option compared to other student lender stocks. The end of the student loan moratorium could further benefit its performance.

SoFi Technologies has successfully expanded beyond student loans and ventured into personal lending.

With its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, SoFi became a bank, boosting net interest income. Its technology business positions it well in the growing banking-as-a-service sector.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Time to Bet Big on SOFI Stock? The Stunning Turnaround and Why You Should Join the Rally. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.