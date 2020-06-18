Time to Bail on Pfizer? Let’s Look at the Charts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Like almost every other stock, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) wasn’t able to dodge the March sell-off. While the markets have encountered a bout of volatility in recent trading days, Pfizer stock has been hit exceptionally hard.

Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Investors are not flocking to the name as a safety trade, despite its perceived safety, low valuation and dividend yield.

This lack of demand is evident on the charts, with Pfizer down almost 10% over recent trading sessions. Further, shares are down more than 12% over the past month and more than 22% from the one-year high.

Those performances dramatically lag the S&P 500, which is down 5.8% over the past five days, but up 6.8% over the past month and down just 5.2% from its one-year high.

Let’s take a closer look at Pfizer to see if the dip is an opportunity or a warning sign.

Trading Pfizer Stock

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

It’s hard to hide the recent underperformance in Pfizer stock, but its longer term drought is evident as we zoom out. Of course, shares were hammered in March along with the rest of the market, but look at the bigger picture.

Shares were already in a downtrend, not an uptrend, when the novel coronavirus hit. More recently, Pfizer gapped down in early June and despite recovering the 200-day moving average a few days later, shares embarked on a one-day 7.3% decline.

Put simply, Pfizer has not been trading in a healthy manner and that statement is true even if we exclude our observations during the Covid-19 sell-off.

But what now?

After that brutal 7% drop, PFE stock is now well below its major moving averages. But it’s not into the depths we saw in March. It’s sort of just hanging around in no-man’s land. However, it’s sitting between the 50% and 38.2% retracements.

That allows traders to use a “go with” trade. If shares can close above the 50% retracement near $34, then they can consider a long position and look to trade Pfizer stock up toward $36. There the stock will find a bevy of moving averages and traders may look to book some or all the profit.

If shares break the 38.2% retracement on the downside, it puts $32 in play very quickly, then possibly the 23.6% retracement near $30.50.

Valuing Shares of PFE

As a trade, Pfizer stock may have some merit. As an investment though, the charts are frustrating. So what about the fundamentals?

The problem with PFE is that it simply has no growth. Analysts expect revenue to fall 5.7% this year from $51.75 billion down to $48.82 billion. On the earnings front, consensus estimates call for a drop of 3.7%, down from $2.05 per share to $2.84 per share.

It’s not catastrophic, but when a company has negative earnings and revenue growth, it gives investors little motivation to pay a premium. Even estimates for next year do not predict that Pfizer’s 2021 totals will top 2019. They expect revenue to rebound just 2% to $49.78 billion.

To make up for its lack of growth, a stock must have other attributes to get investors excited. In the case of Pfizer stock, that’s in the form of dividend yield and valuation.

Shares trade at just 11.7 times this year’s expected earnings, while paying out a dividend yield of 4.55%. Even in ordinary times, a 4.55% yield is attractive. But with rates at all-time lows, that dividend is especially attractive. Further, Pfizer stock has not only paid, but has raised its dividend payout for more than a decade straight.

Bottom Line on Pfizer Stock

For certain buyers, particularly those focused on yield, Pfizer is a solid stock to consider buying. It trades at a discount, not a premium, and has a relatively safe payout. For growth investors though, they’ll want to look elsewhere from Pfizer stock.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Time to Bail on Pfizer? Let’s Look at the Charts appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.