This Time-Tested Metric Has Foreshadowed Virtually Every Major Stock Market Downturn This Century -- and It's Sounding a Warning Right Now

Key Points

Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite recently flew to new highs, Wall Street's rally may be flimsier than these indexes suggest.

Outstanding margin debt soared by 66% over the previous 13 months, indicating a greater willingness for investors to take risks.

When margin debt climbs rapidly, it correlates with look-out-below moments for the stock market.

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Roughly one month ago, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all blasted to record highs, driven by artificial intelligence euphoria and better-than-expected corporate earnings.

But this historic Wall Street rally may not be as strong as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indicate. While historical precedent can't concretely guarantee what's to come, the past can act as a teaching tool for investors more often than not.

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One time-tested metric, reported monthly, has had an uncanny ability to foreshadow significant stock market downturns since the start of this century -- and for the first time in roughly five years, it's sounding an unmistakable warning.

Margin debt tells a terrifying tale for Wall Street

Although stock valuations are historically high, and the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings Ratio has a phenomenal track record of forecasting stock market corrections and bear markets, perhaps no metric is more terrifying for investors than margin debt.

Margin describes the amount of money an investor borrows from their broker to purchase or short-sell securities. When used to purchase a security, margin debt can amplify your profits if shares move higher -- but it can also magnify your losses if it moves in the opposite direction.

Historically, outstanding margin debt, which is reported monthly by FINRA, has risen steadily over several decades. As the total value of the stock market has expanded, so has the amount of capital borrowed by investors.

But there's arguably no greater red flag than when outstanding margin debt rapidly rises during a bull market. A surge in outstanding margin debt indicates an increased willingness for investors to take risks.

BREAKING: US margin debt jumped by +$112 billion in May, to a record $1.42 trillion.



This marks the 2nd consecutive monthly increase, totaling +$195 billion.



Margin debt has surged +$495 billion, or +54%, over the last 12 months.



Adjusted for inflation, this metric rose +7.9%... pic.twitter.com/DrambJNRpa -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 18, 2026

According to FINRA, outstanding margin debt hit an all-time high of $1.416 trillion in May 2026, up roughly 66% from the $850.6 billion in margin debt outstanding 13 months prior (April 2025). This is an enormous jump over a short time frame, and it's only been duplicated three other times this century:

An 80% increase in outstanding margin debt from March 1999 to March 2000

A 66% jump between June 2006 and July 2007

A whopping 95% increase between March 2020 and October 2021

The 80% increase correlates with the rise of the internet and the dot-com bubble, during which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 49% and 78%, respectively. The 66% rise in margin debt in 2006-2007 was in the lead-up to the financial crisis, which wiped out 57% of the S&P 500's value. Lastly, the 95% jump in outstanding margin debt following the COVID-19 crash gave way to the 2022 bear market, which lopped a quarter and a third off the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, respectively.

With the exception of the COVID-19 crash, margin debt has foreshadowed every major stock market downturn this century.

Given that every next-big-thing technology for more than three decades has endured a bubble-bursting event, and stock market valuations are bordering on uncharted territory, the rapid rise we've recently observed in outstanding margin debt is the ultimate red flag for Wall Street and investors.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.