Time to Start Buying AI and Quantum Stocks? (IONQ, ANET, APP)

Stocks are on sale.

While the major indexes sit only a few percent below all-time highs, many of the market’s strongest leaders, especially in the AI and quantum computing sectors, have undergone sharp, healthy corrections. What we’ve seen over the past two weeks is a classic rotation: money flowing out of the highest-beta, most speculative names, shaking out latecomers and over-level traders, and resetting share prices to far more attractive levels.

This type of washout is often what sets the stage for the next advance. Several of the most innovative companies in AI and quantum computing have now pulled back to major technical support, offering favorable risk-reward setups for investors looking to enter or add to long-term positions.

IonQ (IONQ),Arista Networks (ANET),and AppLovin (APP) stand out as three of the most compelling opportunities in these spaces. Each operates at the forefront of a transformative technology trend; quantum computing, AI networking infrastructure, and AI-business implementation and each has retraced to price levels that offer tactically advantageous entries.

With momentum resetting, fundamentals still strong, and long-term secular trends intact, this pullback may present one of the better entry points investors have seen in months.

IonQ Stock Pulls Back to the 200 Day Moving Average

IonQ has been one of the standout performers in one of the market’s most explosive sectors. As one of the few pure-play quantum computing companies, the stock has delivered massive gains over the past year, but with that upside has come equally significant volatility. Over the past month alone, IonQ shares experienced a swift 50% correction.

Despite the sharp pullback, the stock is showing signs of stabilization. Just today, IonQ tested and held its 200-day moving average. A sharp rebound from that key level, especially after such a dramatic decline, may indicate a bottom forming. While volatility will remain part of the story, the broader quantum computing trend appears to still be intact, and IonQ’s recent reset could set the stage for the next leg higher if support continues to hold.



Image Source: TradingView

Shares of Arista Network Trade Down to a Buy Zone

Roughly a month ago, here, I highlighted several price levels where the leading AI infrastructure stocks could become compelling buys. It took a bit longer than expected, but Arista Networks has now pulled back precisely to the zone I was watching. As one of the essential players powering the AI data center buildout, ANET remains a core name in the infrastructure segment of the AI boom.

Unlike IonQ, Arista hasn’t yet reached its 200-day moving average, but it may not need to. The stock has now retraced into a clear buy zone and has also filled a large prior gap, a technical pattern that often precedes a reversal. This type of controlled pullback, into both support and a gap fill area, frequently attracts institutional buyers looking to accumulate shares at more reasonable levels.

With the gap filled and price stabilizing at this key zone, Arista appears positioned for its next leg higher if the broader market cooperates.



Image Source: TradingView

AppLovin is one of the Best AI Implementer Stocks

AppLovin may not be traditionally viewed as an “AI stock,” but it should be. Rather than building infrastructure, the company is one of the strongest real-world implementers of AI technology. In its most recent quarterly report, which I covered here, management highlighted exceptional growth fueled by recent AI enhancements, further solidifying its position as a top performer.

Over the past several weeks, AppLovin has been forming a broad consolidation pattern, creating a large bull flag. This morning shares briefly dipped below a key support level before reversing sharply higher, a sign of institutional buying. This kind of reversal off support is known as a pocket pivot, a particularly powerful technical signal because it occurs at the bottom of a range, right where risk is lowest and upside is greatest.

Buying at these levels means entering ahead of a potential major breakout, which would occur if the stock can clear resistance near $640. Given AppLovin’s strong fundamentals and AI driven growth engine, the setup remains especially compelling.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in IONQ, ANET and APP?

Given the sharp but orderly pullbacks across the AI and quantum sectors, all three stocks now trade at technically attractive levels with long-term trends still intact. Each name has returned to major support, reset its momentum, and continues to benefit from powerful secular growth drivers.

While near-term volatility may continue, the recent rotation has created a window of opportunity. For investors looking to accumulate leading names in AI infrastructure, quantum computing, and AI implementation, IONQ, ANET, and APP all offer favorable risk-reward setups at current levels.

