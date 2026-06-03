Time to Sell These 3 Stocks, or Buy More?

Just because a stock goes up a strong amount is not enough reason for investors to sell it. This is a common error for retail investors. Rather, it is important to understand the move, but to also take a good fresh look at technicals and updated fundamentals to see if the stock is still reasonably priced or not.

In today's video I will look at 3 very popular stocks to determine whether it is time to sell or buy more. One of the names we will look at includes Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 11, 2026. The video was published on May 12, 2026.

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Mark Roussin, CPA has a position in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.