Time runs out for London's Time Out, in print

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Time Out, a weekly food, culture and entertainment listings magazine, will end its London print edition at the end of June and move to an online-only version, its parent company said on Wednesday.

"While Time Out's core DNA and offering ... has never been more relevant, city life has changed, people have changed, and Time Out has changed too," Time Out Group TMOT.L said.

"As such, the business has made the difficult decision to cease printing a hard copy magazine in London at the end of June 2022."

Group Chief Executive Chris Ohlund said growth, engagement and innovation was mainly happening on its digital channels.

"Consultations with the affected staff are already in progress and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time," a spokesperson said.

The magazine launched in 1968 to offer an inside track on art, film, gigs, theatre, restaurants and more in London.

It became a free publication a decade ago, handed out at Tube stations. It temporarily halted its print run and briefly rebranded itself "Time In" when the COVID pandemic closed restaurants, bars, theatres and other entertainment venues.

The group, which has expanded to offer online listings for 333 cities in 59 countries around the world, opened a food, drink and events market in Lisbon in 2014.

It listed on London's AIM market two years later to raise money for further expansion, including five Time Out Markets in North America.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman Editing by Paul Sandle and William Schomberg)

