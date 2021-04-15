Commodities
BA

Time running out to resolve U.S. metal tariffs dispute, EU official says

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

The European Union is concerned that time is running out for the United States to remove tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on steel and aluminium, a senior EU trade official said on Thursday.

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Union is concerned that time is running out for the United States to remove tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on steel and aluminium, a senior EU trade official said on Thursday.

Citing U.S. national security grounds the Trump administration in 2018 imposed tariffs of 25% on EU steel and 10% on aluminium - measures that steelmakers such as Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Voestalpine VOES.VI have said they were affected by.

The EU denied its exports pose any security threat and responded by placing its own tariffs on 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of U.S. products, including motorbikes, whisky and orange juice.

"I'm very worried that we are running out of time," said Sabine Weyand, director-general of the trade section of the European Commission. "We had suggested and are suggesting still that we would also suspend tariffs for a period of six months to give us time to sort out the issues."

The Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, has said the U.S. tariffs affect 6.4 billion euros of EU metal exports. It said in 2018 it would "rebalance" the remaining 3.6 billion euros after three years, or after a finding in its favour by the World Trade Organization.

Those three years expire in June and its challenge at the WTO is ongoing.

"What I'm worried about is that we are on an automatic track to have the second tranche of our rebalancing measures come into force on June 1," Weyand told an online conference organised by the European Policy Centre

She said a solution needed to be found before then, which had to put the two sides on a path to addressing the root cause of the problems, which is Chinese overcapacity.

The United States and the EU suspended tariffs for four months from March in another trade dispute, over subsidies provided to planemakers Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by David Holmes)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: @reutersPhilB))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR MT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular