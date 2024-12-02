News & Insights

Time Out Group Updates Share Capital and Expands Globally

December 02, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group plc has announced an update to its total voting rights, stating that the company’s share capital comprises 357,265,783 shares, each with one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company. Time Out Group continues to expand its global presence with its media and hospitality offerings, including Time Out Market.

