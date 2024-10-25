News & Insights

Time Out Group Explores New Market Opportunities in London

October 25, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group plc is in negotiations to establish a new Time Out Market in London, expanding its global footprint in the hospitality sector. While talks are ongoing, no legally binding agreements have been made yet, leaving the future of this potential venture uncertain. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development might influence the company’s standing in the financial markets.

