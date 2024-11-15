Time Out Group Expands Global Footprint Amid Annual Report Release

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group plc, a leader in media and hospitality, has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending June 2024, ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 11. The company, known for its unique blend of digital and physical platforms, continues to expand globally with plans for new Time Out Markets in various cities. Shareholders can access detailed financial documents on the company’s website.

