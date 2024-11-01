News & Insights

Time Out Group Directors Show Confidence with Share Purchase

November 01, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group has successfully completed a share placement involving key company directors, including Non-Executive Chairman Peter Dubens and CEO Chris Ohlund, purchasing shares at £0.50 each. This strategic move indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future potential by its leadership. Investors may find this insider activity noteworthy as it suggests optimism about the company’s growth trajectory.

