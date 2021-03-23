Cryptocurrencies

Time Magazine Lists ‘Comfort With Bitcoin’ as Qualification for New CFO

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
Time Inc. office building, New York

A job listing for a chief financial officer at Time Magazine lists “comfort with [b]itcoin and other cryptocurrencies” as a qualification alongside all the other more traditional requirements one might expect for such a position.

  • The LinkedIn job ad, posted Monday, shows that awareness of cryptocurrencies is penetrating the C-suite in a way that would have been unthinkable a year ago.
  • That growth in awareness has been driven in part by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla that have added bitcoin to their corporate treasuries.
  • Looking for a crypto-savvy CFO is in character with Time’s recent moves to expand its digital footprint and reshape one of the most storied brands in media into one that is relevant in today’s world.
  • Jumping on the the non-fungible token (NFT) craze, Time released three NFTs for auction on Monday that are inspired by one of the magazine’s most iconic covers, “Is God Dead?”.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular