‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Bank of America About Humana Stock

Humana (NYSE:HUM) investors are facing tough times. This week, the company’s stock took a hit after news broke that the health insurance and health services giant stands to lose its leading position in Star ratings. For 2025, only 25% of members will have plans above 4 Stars, a huge drop from the prior 94%.

That is going to have serious repercussions for the company’s financial performance, says Bank of America analyst Joanna Gajuk.

“We estimate this would be a >3.5% revenue headwind to Medicare as a result of lost bonus payments (5% bonus * 69% decline in 4 Star members = ~3.5%) or $23/share in 2026 before any offsets, which would almost eliminate 2026 earnings,” Gajuk explained.

Although the loss of Stars won’t directly affect the 2024-2025 results, it delays margin recovery and could influence how seniors and brokers view the brand during the upcoming open enrollment.

HUM stated it is working to regain its ratings and has a pending appeal – the company noted potential errors in the calculation, with one key metric behind most of the impact on its four biggest contracts – which could be resolved as early as October 10. However, Gajuk points out that there is a risk that full recovery may take longer than anticipated. Last year, Elevance Health went through a similar process and succeeded. But in contrast CVS took a year to regain its Star ratings (without an appeal), and Centene is still in the process of doing so, which is taking “multiple years.”

Bottom line, Gajuk is taking no risks, and has rejigged her model – and not in a good way. “We are lowering our 2026E EPS to $13/share ($25 prior) which assumes that HUM can offset roughly half the impact through capitation and benefit cuts,” Gajuk explained.

At the same time, given the uncertainty, Gajuk has downgraded her rating of HUM from Neutral to Underperform (i.e., Sell) while also slashing the price objective from $376 to $247. That figure suggests the shares are now fully valued. (To watch Gajuk’s track record, click here)

That’s the bearish perspective. However, with 7 additional Buy ratings and 8 Holds, the stock holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target on the Street stands at $357.13, suggesting a potential 48% upside over the next year. (See Humana stock forecast)

