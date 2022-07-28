Time for Volkswagen to park its Porsche IPO

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s time to park Volkswagen’s big initial public offering. The 82 billion euro Wolfsburg group’s plans to list luxury marque Porsche have been tarnished by its decision to name the same boss for both companies. While VW results on Thursday showed no sign of a change of heart, bosses should be seriously considering one.

VW’s Porsche IPO should be a corporate finance victory lap. By spinning off the brand, the German carmaker could be worth 90 billion euros, giving its parent a chunky cash windfall. Porsche could thrive outside of Volkswagen’s messy governance, which encompasses union and workers board representatives, plus local politicians and the Porsche and Piech families as shareholders.

The process has started in the wrong gear, however. Volkswagen’s board in February came up with a plan to list a quarter of the company’s non-voting shares later this year, and sell just over that in voting shares to the holding company of the Porsche and Piech families, which control over half VW’s group’s voting rights. But that meant Porsche would still be indirectly controlled by VW, only now with the families holding a blocking stake.

Now, following VW CEO Herbert Diess’s abrupt exit, Porsche boss Oliver Blume will also run VW. That may give the luxury marque more say within VW, but it also may create conflicts if the two companies disagree on how to invest, or which technology or software to use. While VW will have ways to manage those conflicts, the governance undermines the idea that Porsche is independent of VW.

Meanwhile, global recession threats and high gas prices make it a bad time to risk having a distracted CEO. Carmakers will face higher energy costs, and a weaker consumer will hurt prices. VW’s electric vehicles need to regain market share in China. VW’s non-voting preference shares are trading at around 4 times 2023 earnings, according to Refinitiv forecasts and Breakingviews calculations, a discount to their 6 times level at the start of the year. That implies investors are baking in a roughly one third earnings cut, if the multiple were to revert to the pre-crisis level.

Delaying the IPO would allow VW to line up a clearer succession plan for Porsche, avoiding the need to share a CEO. It could also buy time until the economic outlook has improved. It might even come up with a less convoluted IPO structure.

Volkswagen on July 28 reported revenue of 132.3 billion euros in the first half of 2022, up 2% from the previous year, while operating profit rose 16.1% to 13 billion euros. The 82 billion euro German company also reiterated its intention to proceed with plans for a potential initial public offering of its Porsche brand, with a financial decision expected in late summer.

Volkswagen on July 22 replaced its Chief Executive Herbert Diess with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. Blume will continue to be chief executive of Porsche.

Some 41% of Volkswagen investors surveyed in a Bernstein report said that Volkswagen should not go ahead with the Porsche IPO following the CEO change.

