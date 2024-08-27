Time to Buy These Highly Ranked Building Products Stocks

The construction sector may be of interest to investors with the Fed likely to implement a rate cut of 25 basis points in September.

Of course, lower interest/mortgage rates benefit homebuilders among other building product companies as demand is likely to rise for their services.

Keeping this in mind, here are three highly-ranked building products stocks that were added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list this week.

LSI Industries LYTS

We’ll start with LSI Industries, with it noteworthy that its Zacks Building Products-Lighting Industry is in the top 1% of over 250 Zacks industries. LSI Industries is benefiting from its strong business environment as an image solutions company that supplies high-quality lighting fixtures for applications in the retail, specialty niche, and commercial markets.

With its stock trading at $15, LSI Industries' valuation supports its affordable price tag. LSI Industries stock trades at a 17.3X forward earnings multiple with EPS expected to be up 6% in its current fiscal 2025 and projected to soar another 34% in FY26 to $1.18 per share. More intriguing is that LSI Industries stock trades below the optimum level of less than 1X sales with its top line slated to increase 14% in FY25 and projected to rise another 7% in FY26 to $577.31 million.

In addition to its strong buy rating, LSI Industries has an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MI Homes MHO

Among homebuilders, MI Homes stands out as one the leading builders of single-family homes in the United States. Notably, the Zacks Building Products-Home Builders Industry is in the top 6% of all Zacks industries.

MI Homes’ earnings potential is very lucrative with its robust bottom line expected to expand 21% this year to $19.58 per share versus EPS of $16.21 in 2023. Even better, MI Homes trades at just 8.4X forward earnings with FY25 EPS projected to rise another 7%.

Investors may also be drawn to MI Homes’ balance sheet as its cash and equivalents have skyrocketed from $6 million in 2019 to $837 million at the end of Q2 2024. Furthermore, MI Homes has $4.34 billion in total assets which is nicely above its $1.59 billion in total liabilities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities CCS

Also belonging to the top-rated Zacks Building Products-Homebuilders Industry is Century Communities. Century Communities engages in the acquisition of land and construction for single-family detached and attached residential home projects.

Century Communities’ has a solid balance sheet as well with high double-digit top and bottom line growth in the forecast for FY24. Trading at 9.5X forward earnings, Century Communities FY25 EPS is expected to increase another 15% to $12.24 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

In correlation with their strong business industries, earnings estimate revisions have gone up for these highly-ranked building products stocks. This makes now an ideal time to buy considering their favorable growth trajectories and reasonable valuations.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.