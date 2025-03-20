Time to Buy the Dip on Nu Stock?

The market's having a wild ride so far in 2025, and the S&P 500 briefly entered correction territory last week before swinging back up. For new investors, it could be a scary time. But seasoned investors know that not only is this par for the course, there's a silver lining: You can find excellent stocks at terrific prices.

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has underperformed the market during the past year, up less than 1% while the S&P 500 is up 10%. However, it's starting to bounce back. Is now the time to buy?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Incredible performance and opportunities

Nu provides digital banking and financial services in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It has carved out a niche by opening in a region with significant entry barriers for banking customers, and members are drawn to Nu's ease of use. It reports consistent solid quarterly growth, and the regions where it operates still have little digital financial access, giving it a healthy runway.

In the 2024 fourth quarter, revenue increased 50% year over year currency neutral, and net income rose from $360.9 million to $552.6 million. Cost to serve remained stable quarter over quarter at $0.80 per customer, which was a decrease from $0.90 the year before.

Nu was originally created to meet the needs of a mass population that wasn't able to access Brazil's highly regulated and expensive banking system, but it's catching on with anyone who is looking for a better banking experience. Although it already has 58% of the adult population of Brazil as customers, it continues to add 1 million new members monthly, and 61% of its monthly actives use Nu as their primary banking account. Nu is now the third-largest bank in Brazil in terms of members, but there's so much more growth to capture in Brazil. For example, Ultravioleta customers, its affluent consumer service, increased 132% year over year, but the number is still small at 688,000.

Nu's has just a modest presence in Mexico and Colombia, where it launched after Brazil and it still doesn't have full operations. It rolled out a high-rate savings account in these two markets that's attracting new members, and growth is faster there than in Brazil. It ended 2024 with 10 million customers in Mexico, a 91% year-over-year increase, or 12% of the adult population. Down the line, there are many other adjacent countries Nu can enter that don't have optimal fintech solutions.

Nu is a Warren Buffett stock, although it doesn't quite fit the classic Buffett mold, since it's a young growth stock. He does love bank stocks, but there's something else notable about Nu that Buffett has mentioned several times that's crucial in a great business: A high return on equity (ROE). Nu's low-overhead model yields high profits, and Nu's ROE was 28% in 2024, placing it in the top tier of financial institutions worldwide.

The market isn't always rational

So why has Nu stock stalled? There isn't a clear reason, like a reduced management forecast or limited growth potential. It's more a combination of factors that spooked the market, and the good news is that they appear to be short term. There were a few things that happened at the same time, like Berkshire Hathaway selling a portion of its position and high economic volatility in Brazil.

Nu stock is still down 26% from recent highs, and it's looking very attractive at the current price. It trades at a forward, one-year price-to-earnings ratio of only 15, which is an excellent deal for a high-growth stock.

The road to long-term gains is likely to be bumpy, so if you buy today, don't expect a pot of gold overnight (although there is certainly the possibility that Nu stock will rebound soon). Nu has a large market opportunity, and it's expanding its business by leaps and bounds. If you hold it for a few years, I think you'll be well-rewarded.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $299,339 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,324 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $501,530!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.