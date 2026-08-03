Timberland's Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin, Loan Growth

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. TSBK have gained 1.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.5% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 1.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 1% increase.

Timberland reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of 98 cents, which increased 9% year over year.

Operating revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) rose 6% to $21.8 million, driven primarily by higher interest income on loans and growth in non-interest income.

Net interest income climbed 7% year over year to $18.8 million, while non-interest income increased 4% to $3 million. The provision for credit losses on loans rose to $0.6 million from $0.4 million a year earlier, reflecting loan portfolio growth and changes in portfolio composition.

Total operating expenses increased 4% to $11.6 million, while the efficiency ratio improved to 53.40% from 54.48% in the prior-year period.

Net income was $7.7 million, up 9% from $7.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Key Business Metrics

Timberland continued to post balance-sheet growth during the quarter. Total assets increased 5% year over year to $2.1 billion. Net loans receivable rose 4% to $1.5 billion, supported by growth in commercial real estate and construction lending. Total deposits increased 6% to $1.8 billion, while shareholders’ equity advanced 6% to $273.2 million.

Profitability metrics also improved. Return on average assets increased to 1.51%, return on average equity reached 11.42%, and net interest margin expanded to 3.85% from 3.80% in the year-ago quarter. Book value per share rose to $35.16.

Asset quality remained generally stable. The ratio of non-perfor/ming assets to total assets stood at 0.43% compared with 0.21% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.27% of loans receivable, up slightly from 1.23% a year ago. Meanwhile, loans graded "Substandard" declined 73% year over year, reflecting improvement in criticized assets.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Dean Brydon said the company delivered another strong quarter, supported by expanding net interest margin, solid loan growth and favorable profitability ratios compared with both the prior quarter and the year-ago period. He noted that demand across lending categories remained healthy despite the evolving interest-rate environment and emphasized confidence in the quality of the loan portfolio and the company’s disciplined credit risk management.

Chief financial officer Marci Basich described the quarter as relatively clean from an earnings perspective, with minimal non-recurring items affecting results. She said proactive deposit pricing strategies and balance-sheet positioning helped mitigate interest-rate pressures while supporting margin stability. President and chief operating officer Jonathan Fischer highlighted the company’s strong earnings and capital position as the basis for a 3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 30 cents per share, marking the 55th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Factors Influencing Results

Higher interest income on loans remained the primary contributor to earnings growth. Net interest income benefited from higher average interest-earning assets, a higher yield on earning assets and a modest reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Operating revenue also received support from higher ATM and debit card interchange fees and increased bank-owned life insurance earnings.

At the same time, earnings reflected a higher provision for credit losses associated with loan growth and portfolio mix changes. Liquidity remained strong, supported by $791 million of available secured borrowing capacity through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve, with borrowings reduced to $10 million at quarter-end.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Timberland repurchased 70,000 shares of common stock for approximately $2.8 million at an average price of $40.49 per share. The company also purchased $15 million of additional bank-owned life insurance policies, increasing its BOLI balance by 69% to $37.4 million. Management announced a 3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 30 cents per share, payable on Aug. 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2026.

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