Timberland Rises 37% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. TSBK shares have gained 37% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. CFFN and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. NWBI. Shares of CFFN and NWBI have rallied 33.5% and 12.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. TSBK benefits from Timberland benefits from disciplined lending, strong capital, solid asset quality, expanding balance-sheet growth and stable community banking relationships.



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A Key Look at TSBK’s Business Operations

Timberland Bancorp, founded in 1997 as the holding company for Timberland Bank, oversees the operations of the bank and its subsidiary, Timberland Service Corp. Timberland Bank, established in 1915, is a community-oriented financial institution that operates through 23 branches across Washington, offering a comprehensive range of lending and deposit services. The bank's lending portfolio includes residential, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, consumer and commercial business loans, with a strong focus on serving local communities through relationship-based banking. It also provides adjustable-rate mortgage products retained in its portfolio and supports businesses through commercial and SBA lending.

Timberland’s Key Tailwinds

Timberland continues to benefit from its consistent earnings performance, reflecting disciplined lending practices and effective balance-sheet management. Net income reached $15.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2026, while quarterly profitability has remained resilient over recent periods.

The company maintains a robust capital base that strengthens its financial position and supports future expansion. Total capital has increased steadily from $206.9 million in 2021 to $271.1 million as of March 31, 2026. Strong regulatory capital ratios provide ample flexibility to fund loan growth, absorb economic uncertainties and capitalize on business opportunities while preserving financial stability.

Timberland has steadily expanded its balance sheet, with total assets increasing to more than $2 billion by March 31, 2026. This growth reflects sustained customer demand, expanding lending activity and effective deposit gathering efforts. A larger asset base enhances the bank’s capacity to generate interest income, improve operating efficiency and support long-term business growth while maintaining prudent risk management standards.

Timberland is supported by its consistently strong asset quality and disciplined risk management, which have enabled it to maintain healthy profitability across business cycles. The company’s stable returns on assets and equity, along with solid regulatory capital ratios, underscore prudent underwriting and conservative balance-sheet management. These strengths enhance earnings visibility, protect against economic volatility and position the bank to capitalize on future lending opportunities.

Timberland’s well-established community banking franchise across Washington State provides a strong foundation for sustained business growth. Its extensive branch network enables the company to cultivate long-term customer relationships, attract stable deposits and expand lending within its local markets. Combined with solid profitability, healthy capitalization and disciplined execution, this regional presence strengthens its competitive position and supports consistent financial performance.

Challenges Persist for TSBK’s Business

Timberland faces several headwinds that could weigh on its future performance. Intense competition from larger banks and digital lenders for deposits and quality borrowers could pressure both loan growth and pricing. The bank's geographic concentration in Washington State exposes it to localized economic slowdowns, particularly in commercial real estate and housing markets, increasing credit-risk concerns. Additionally, persistent inflation, rising operating and technology investments, evolving regulatory requirements, and potential deterioration in asset quality could elevate expenses and constrain profitability.

Timberland’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, TSBK is trading at 11.25X trailing 12-month price/earnings value, below the industry’s average of 14.45X. The metric also remains lower than that of the company’s peers, Capitol Federal (14.1X) and Northwest Bancshares (11.9X).



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Conclusion

Despite challenges stemming from intense competition, geographic concentration, cost pressures and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, Timberland’s strong capital base, consistent earnings performance, disciplined risk management, solid asset quality and well-established community banking franchise position the company well to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with TSBK’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

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Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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