Timberland Bancorp Reports 21% Increase in Quarterly EPS to $0.85; Announces 4% Cash Dividend Increase

April 22, 2025 — 06:10 pm EDT

Timberland Bancorp reported a 21% increase in quarterly EPS to $0.85, a 4% cash dividend hike, and improved profitability metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. reported strong quarterly results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, with net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, reflecting a 21% increase from the previous year. The company's net interest margin rose to 3.79%, benefiting from reduced funding costs, while total deposits grew by 1% to $1.65 billion. Although net income and earnings per share decreased slightly from the previous quarter, they exhibited significant year-over-year growth. The Board of Directors approved a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive quarter of dividend payments. Additionally, Timberland's asset quality remained solid, with a decline in non-performing loans and stable growth in its loan portfolio, despite a modest increase in provisions for credit losses. Overall, Timberland demonstrated improved profitability metrics and maintained a strong capital position.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) increased by 21%, rising to $0.85 from $0.70 a year ago, demonstrating solid year-over-year growth.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.79%, indicating enhanced profitability from interest-earning activities compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) reached 10.95%, reflecting strong performance in generating profits from shareholders' equity.
  • The company announced a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive quarter of cash dividend payments to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased 2% from the preceding quarter, indicating a decline in performance despite annual growth.
  • The provision for credit losses increased significantly to $237,000, potentially indicating concerns over asset quality and future losses.
  • The origination of new loans during the quarter decreased notably to $56.76 million, down from $72.07 million in the preceding quarter, which may reflect weakening demand or challenges in the lending environment.

FAQ

What was Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS for March 2025?

The quarterly EPS for March 2025 was $0.85, an increase of 21% from $0.70 a year ago.

How much did Timberland increase its quarterly cash dividend?

Timberland announced a 4% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.26 per share.

What is Timberland's net interest margin for the latest quarter?

Timberland's net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, is 3.79%, up from 3.48% a year prior.

How did Timberland's net income change compared to last year?

Timberland's net income increased to $6.76 million, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

What is the current return on average equity for Timberland Bancorp?

The return on average equity for Timberland Bancorp is 10.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$TSBK Insider Trading Activity

$TSBK insiders have traded $TSBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN ARTHUR FISCHER (President/COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $165,313.
  • DAVID ALAN SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $33,268.
  • CISE TODD VAN (Chief Credit Officer/EVP) sold 400 shares for an estimated $13,044

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TSBK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 27,107 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $827,034
  • M3F, INC. removed 26,527 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $809,338
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,033 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611,206
  • KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,875 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,836
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 13,246 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,135
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,072 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,826
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 12,984 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,141

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





  • Quarterly EPS Increases 21% to $0.85 from $0.70 One Year Ago




  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.79%




  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.43%




  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.95%




  • Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend






HOQUIAM, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.86 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.



For the first six months of fiscal 2025, Timberland’s net income increased 13% to $13.62 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, from $12.00 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first six months of fiscal 2024.



“Our second fiscal quarter operating results were strong, highlighted by net interest margin expansion and modest balance sheet growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Second fiscal quarter net income and earnings per share increased 18% and 21%, respectively, compared to the second fiscal quarter a year ago, reflecting an improvement in our net interest margin. Compared to the prior quarter, net income and earnings per share decreased 2% and 1%, respectively, as the increase in net interest income was offset by a higher provision for credit losses and a modest increase in expenses. All profitability metrics improved compared to the year ago quarter, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) continued to trend upward.”



“As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings and strong capital position, our Board of Directors announced a 4% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.26 per share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 50th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.”



“During the second fiscal quarter our net interest margin continued to improve, expanding 15 basis points to 3.79%, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “The improvement was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs as the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 15 basis points during the quarter. Total deposits increased $20 million, or 1% during the quarter, due to increases in checking and certificates of deposit account balances.”



“The loan portfolio continues to grow at a moderate pace, increasing 1% from the prior quarter and 4% year-over year,” Brydon continued. “We continue to monitor credit quality closely and saw improvements in several metrics during the quarter. The non-performing asset ratio improved to just 13 basis points, non-accrual loans decreased by 15%, and net charge-offs were less than $1,000 during the quarter. However, we experienced an increase in loans graded “Substandard”, as two loans related to one borrowing relationship were downgraded. Both of the loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized based on recent appraisals, but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project. We view this as an isolated event, and remain encouraged by the overall strength of our loan portfolio.”




Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights

(at or for the periods ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024, or December 31, 2024):




Earnings Highlights:




  • Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) decreased 1% to $0.85 for the current quarter from $0.86 for the preceding quarter and increased 21% from $0.70 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 16% to $1.71 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $1.47 for the first six months of fiscal 2024;


  • Net income decreased 2% to $6.76 million for the current quarter from $6.86 million for the preceding quarter and increased 18% from $5.71 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 13% to $13.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $12.00 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024;


  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 10.95% and 1.43%, respectively;


  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and


  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 56.25% from 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago.






Balance Sheet Highlights:




  • Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;


  • Net loans receivable increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;


  • Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;


  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 61,764 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.91 million;


  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024;


  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $31.95 and $29.99, respectively, at March 31, 2025; and


  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at March 31, 2025 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.







Operating Results




Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 1% to $19.90 million from $19.67 million for the preceding quarter and increased 9% from $18.25 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in funding costs, which was partially offset by a decrease in total interest and dividend income. Operating revenue increased 7%, to $39.57 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $37.05 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to increases in interest income from loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in interest income on investment securities.



Net interest income increased $243,000, or 1%, to $17.21 million for the current quarter from $16.97 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.58 million, or 10%, from $15.64 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities to 2.47% from 2.62% and a six basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.48% from 5.42%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an $11.44 million decrease in the average balance of total interest-earning assets.


Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago.


The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately five basis points due to the collection of $201,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $17,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.


The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $115,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $8,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.


The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $90,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased $2.54 million, or 8%, to $34.18 million from $31.64 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to a $55.11 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and a 34 basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.44% from 5.10%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.55% from 2.37%. Timberland’s NIM expanded to 3.71% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from 3.53% for the first six months of fiscal 2024.



A $237,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $52,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $166,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $14,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.




Non-interest income decreased $10,000, (less than 1%) to $2.69 million for the current quarter from $2.70 million for the preceding quarter and increased $72,000, or 3%, from $2.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees and smaller changes in several other categories, which was partially offset by an increase in gain on sales of loans and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income decreased by 1%, to $5.38 million from $5.41 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.



Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $127,000, or 1%, to $11.19 million from $11.07 million for the preceding quarter and increased $203,000, or 2%, from $10.99 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.


The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in premises and equipment expenses, professional fees and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.25% compared to 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 3% to $22.26 million from $21.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.



The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $8,000, or less than 1%, to $1.71 million from $1.71 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 20.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024.





Balance Sheet Management




Total assets increased $23.25 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.93 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.91 billion at December 31, 2024 and increased $25.50 million, or 1%, from $1.91 billion one year ago.   The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $27.14 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents, an $8.26 million increase in net loans receivable and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by a $7.42 million decrease in investment securities and smaller decreases in several other categories.




Liquidity



Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 16.9% of total liabilities at March 31, 2025, compared to 15.0% at December 31, 2024, and 15.2% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at March 31, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at March 31, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)




Loans



Net loans receivable increased $8.26 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.41 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $10.31 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process, an $8.98 million increase in one- to four-family loans and a $5.19 million increase in commercial real estate loans. These increases were partially offset by a $12.57 million decrease in construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Mortgage loans:











One- to four-family (a)
$
315,421


21%

$
306,443


20%

$
276,433


19%

Multi-family

178,590


12


177,861


12


167,275


12

Commercial

602,248


40


597,054


39


577,373


40

Construction - custom and











owner/builder

114,401


7


124,104


8


122,988


8

Construction - speculative one-to four-family

9,791


1


8,887


1


16,407


1

Construction - commercial

22,352


1


22,841


2


32,318


2

Construction - multi-family

46,602


3


48,940


3


36,795


3

Construction - land











development

15,032


1


15,977


1


16,051


1

Land

32,301


2


30,538


2


31,821


2

Total mortgage loans

1,336,738


88


1,332,645


88


1,277,461


88













Consumer loans:











Home equity and second











mortgage

47,458


3


48,851


3


42,357


3

Other

2,375


--


2,889


--


2,925


--

Total consumer loans

49,833


3


51,740


3


45,282


3













Commercial loans:











Commercial business loans

131,243


9


135,312


9


135,505


9

SBA PPP loans

156


--


204


--


367


--

Total commercial loans

131,399


9


135,516


9


135,872


9

Total loans

1,517,970


100%


1,519,901


100%


1,458,615


100%

Less:











Undisbursed portion of











construction loans in











process

(75,042
)




(85,350
)




(77,502
)


Deferred loan origination











fees

(5,329
)




(5,444
)




(5,179
)


Allowance for credit losses

(17,525
)




(17,288
)




(16,818
)


Total loans receivable, net
$
1,420,074




$
1,411,819




$
1,359,116






















_______________________


(a)  Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,151, $411, and $1,311 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.






The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of March 31, 2025:











































































































































































































































































CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral

($ in thousands)


Collateral Type

Balance

Percent of


CRE


Portfolio

Percent of


Total Loan


Portfolio

Average


Balance Per


Loan

Non-


Accrual

Industrial warehouse

$
127,898

21%

8%

$
1,255

$
163

Medical/dental offices


84,013

14

5


1,254


--

Office buildings


68,239

11

5


784


--

Other retail buildings


53,121

9

3


553


--

Mini-storage


32,596

5

2


1,358


--

Hotel/motel


31,967

5

2


2,664


--

Restaurants


27,374

5

2


582


161

Gas stations/conv. stores


24,622

4

2


1,026


--

Churches


14,823

3

1


988


--

Nursing homes


13,606

2

1


2,268


--

Shopping centers


10,578

2

1


1,762


--

Mobile home parks


8,968

2

1


448


--

Additional CRE


104,443

17

7


762


--

Total CRE

$
602,248

100%

40%

$
938

$
324
















Timberland originated $56.76 million in loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $72.07 million for the preceding quarter and $39.37 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income.   During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.17 million were sold compared to $2.31 million for the preceding quarter and $2.28 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.




Investment Securities





Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $6.17 million, or 3%, to $235.33 million at March 31, 2025, from $241.50 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) and scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.




Deposits



Total deposits increased $20.41 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.65 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $15.45 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $9.91 million increase in NOW checking account balances, a $4.90 million increase in non-interest bearing account balances, and a $1.01 million increase in savings account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $10.86 million decrease in money market account balances.












































































































































































































Deposit Breakdown



($ in thousands)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent

Non-interest-bearing demand
$
407,811


25%

$
402,911


25%

$
424,906

26%

NOW checking

333,325


20


323,412


20


336,621

20

Savings

207,857


13


206,845


13


211,085

13

Money market

300,552


18


311,413


19


311,994

19

Certificates of deposit under $250

227,137


14


212,764


13


190,762

12

Certificates of deposit $250 and over

124,009


7


122,997


7


118,698

7

Certificates of deposit – brokered

50,139


3


50,074


3


44,488

3

Total deposits
$
1,650,830


100%

$
1,630,416


100%

$
1,638,554

100%




















Borrowings



Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.




Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios



Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.32 million, or 1%, to $252.52 million at March 31, 2025, from $249.20 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $13.84 million, or 6%, from $238.68 million at March 31, 2024.   The quarter’s increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.76 million, which was partially offset by the payment of $1.99 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 61,764 shares of common stock for $1.91 million (an average price of $30.85 per share). There were 65,995 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at March 31, 2025.



Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.29%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.55%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.36%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.07% at March 31, 2025.


Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $140.95 million at March 31, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $6.62 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.83%, compared to 13.07%, as reported.





Asset Quality




Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024.


Net charge-offs totaled less than $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $242,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $3,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $237,000 on loans and $14,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% one year ago.



Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $697,000 or 17%, to $3.32 million at March 31, 2025, from $4.02 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $879,000, or 21%, from $4.20 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $406,000, or 15%, to $2.33 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.73 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $1.28 million, or 35%, from $3.61 million at March 31, 2024.


The quarterly decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to decreases in commercial business loans and commercial real estate loans on non-accrual status. Loans graded “Substandard”, however, increased to $23.51 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.12 million at December 31, 2024 and $8.42 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in loans graded “Substandard” was primarily a result of two loans (totaling $21.30 million) to one borrowing relationship being downgraded during the March 31, 2025 quarter. Both of these loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized (based on recent appraisals), but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project.



































































































































































































































































































Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


Amount

Quantity

Amount

Quantity

Amount

Quantity

Mortgage loans:











One- to four-family
$
47

1

$
47

1

$
380

3

Commercial

324

3


698

5


1,149

3

Construction – custom and











owner/builder

--

--


--

--


152

1

Total mortgage loans

371

4


745

6


1,681

7













Consumer loans:











Home equity and second











mortgage

575

3


587

3


165

1

Other

--

--


--

--


--

--

Total consumer loans

575

3


587

3


165

1













Commercial business loans

1,381

11


1,401

11


1,759

6

Total loans
$
2,327

18

$
2,733

20

$
3,605

14

















Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at March 31, 2025:
March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


Amount

Quantity

Amount

Quantity

Amount

Quantity

Other real estate owned:











Commercial
$
221

1

$
221

1

$
--

--

Land

--

1


--

1


--

1

Total mortgage loans
$
221

2

$
221

2

$
--

1


















About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.



Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).




Disclaimer



Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
March 31,

Dec. 31

March 31,


2025

2024

2024



Interest and dividend income






Loans receivable
$
20,896


$
21,032


$
18,909


Investment securities

2,003



2,138



2,246


Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments

82



86



82


Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,884



2,001



1,919



Total interest and dividend income

24,865



25,257



23,156










Interest expense






Deposits

7,454



8,084



7,301


Borrowings

198



203



220



Total interest expense

7,652



8,287



7,521



Net interest income

17,213



16,970



15,635



Provision for credit losses – loans

237



52



166



Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses – investment securities

(5
)


(5
)


3



Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments

14



(20
)


(88
)



Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses

16,967



16,943



15,554










Non-interest income






Service charges on deposits

959



999



988


ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees

1,176



1,267



1,212


Gain on sales of loans, net

122



43



41


Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings

165



167



156


Recoveries on investment securities, net

4



3



2


Other

261



218



216



Total non-interest income, net

2,687



2,697



2,615










Non-interest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

5,977



6,092



6,024


Premises and equipment

1,075



950



1,081


Advertising

189



181



159


OREO and other repossessed assets, net

9



--



--


ATM and debit card processing

521



521



601


Postage and courier

142



121



145


State and local taxes

335



346



325


Professional fees

431



346



319


FDIC insurance

219



210



206


Loan administration and foreclosure

155



128



134


Technology and communications

1,121



1,140



1,040


Deposit operations

319



332



324


Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)

45



45



57


Other, net

656



655



576



Total non-interest expense, net

11,194



11,067



10,991










Income before income taxes

8,460



8,573



7,178



Provision for income taxes

1,705



1,713



1,470



Net income
$
6,755


$
6,860


$
5,708










Net income per common share:






Basic
$
0.85


$
0.86


$
0.71


Diluted

0.85



0.86



0.70










Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

7,937,063



7,958,275



8,081,924


Diluted

7,968,632



7,999,504



8,121,109









TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
March 31,



March 31,


2025



2024



Interest and dividend income






Loans receivable
$
41,928




$
37,304


Investment securities

4,141





4,556


Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments

168





173


Interest bearing deposits in banks

3,885





3,618



Total interest and dividend income

50,122





45,651










Interest expense






Deposits

15,538





13,444


Borrowings

402





568



Total interest expense

15,940





14,012



Net interest income

34,182





31,639



Provision for credit losses – loans

289





545



Recapture of credit losses – investment securities

(10
)




(7
)



Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments

(7
)




(121
)



Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses

33,910





31,222










Non-interest income






Service charges on deposits

1,958





2,011


ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees

2,443





2,476


Gain on sales of loans, net

165





120


Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings

331





312


Recoveries on investment securities, net

7





7


Other

480





487



Total non-interest income, net

5,384





5,413










Non-interest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

12,068





11,936


Premises and equipment

2,025





2,054


Advertising

370





345


OREO and other repossessed assets, net

9





--


ATM and debit card processing

1,043





1,216


Postage and courier

264





271


State and local taxes

680





644


Professional fees

777





572


FDIC insurance

429





416


Loan administration and foreclosure

283





239


Technology and communications

2,261





2,014


Deposit operations

652





644


Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)

90





113


Other, net

1,309





1,151



Total non-interest expense, net

22,260





21,615










Income before income taxes

17,034





15,020



Provision for income taxes

3,419





3,016



Net income
$
13,615




$
12,004










Net income per common share:






Basic
$
1.71




$
1.48


Diluted

1.71





1.47










Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

7,947,786





8,098,155


Diluted

7,984,238





8,143,701




TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024


Assets





Cash and due from financial institutions
$
26,010


$
24,538


$
22,310

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

165,201



139,533



158,039


Total cash and cash equivalents

191,211



164,071



180,349








Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost

8,711



7,470



11,204

Investment securities:






Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)

140,954



156,105



211,818


Available for sale, at fair value

84,807



77,080



61,746

Investments in equity securities, at fair value

853



840



839

FHLB stock

2,045



2,037



2,037

Other investments, at cost

3,000



3,000



3,000

Loans held for sale

1,151



411



1,311









Loans receivable

1,437,599



1,429,107



1,375,934

Less: ACL – loans

(17,525
)


(17,288
)


(16,818
)


Net loans receivable

1,420,074



1,411,819



1,359,116








Premises and equipment, net

21,436



21,617



21,718

OREO and other repossessed assets, net

221



221



--

BOLI

23,942



23,777



23,278

Accrued interest receivable

7,127



7,095



7,108

Goodwill

15,131



15,131



15,131

CDI

361



406



564

Loan servicing rights, net

1,051



1,195



1,717

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,324



1,400



1,624

Other assets

9,331



15,805



4,674



Total assets
$
1,932,730



1,909,480


$
1,907,234









Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand
$
407,811



402,911


$
424,906

Deposits: Interest-bearing

1,243,019



1,227,505



1,213,648


Total deposits

1,650,830



1,630,416



1,638,554








Operating lease liabilities

1,426



1,501



1,723

FHLB borrowings

20,000



20,000



20,000

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

7,950



8,364



8,278



Total liabilities

1,680,206



1,660,281



1,668,555








Shareholders’ equity





Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;











7,903,489 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2025











7,954,673 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2024











8,023,121shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2024

28,028



29,593



32,338

Retained earnings

225,166



220,398



207,086

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(670
)


(792
)


(745
)



Total shareholders’ equity

252,524



249,199



238,679



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,932,730



1,909,480


$
1,907,234

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Return on average assets (a)

1.43
%


1.41
%


1.22
%

Return on average equity (a)

10.95
%


11.03
%


9.67
%

Net interest margin (a)

3.79
%


3.64
%


3.48
%

Efficiency ratio

56.25
%


56.27
%


60.22
%








Six Months Ended


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024

Return on average assets (a)

1.42
%




1.28
%

Return on average equity (a)

10.99
%




10.18
%

Net interest margin (a)

3.71
%




3.53
%

Efficiency ratio

56.26
%




58.34
%








Three Months Ended


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Non-accrual loans
$
2,327


$
2,733


$
3,605

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing

--



--



--

Non-performing investment securities

41



45



79

OREO and other repossessed assets

221



221



--

Total non-performing assets (b)
$
2,589


$
2,999


$
3,684







Non-performing assets to total assets (b)

0.13
%


0.16
%


0.19
%

Net charge-offs during quarter
$
--


$
242


$
3

Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans

753
%


633
%


467
%

Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)

1.22
%


1.21
%


1.22
%














CAPITAL RATIOS:





Tier 1 leverage capital

12.55
%


12.32
%


12.01
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

19.04
%


18.69
%


18.08
%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital

19.04
%


18.69
%


18.08
%

Total risk-based capital

20.29
%


19.95
%


19.33
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

12.36
%


12.34
%


11.79
%








BOOK VALUES:





Book value per common share
$
31.95


$
31.33


$
29.75

Tangible book value per common share (d)

29.99



29.37



27.79



________________________________________________



(a) Annualized


(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.


(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.


(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).







AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY



($ in thousands)


(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate














Assets











Loans receivable and loans held for sale
$
1,435,999


5.90
%

$
1,438,144


5.80
%

$
1,365,417


5.57
%

Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)

232,532


3.64



247,236


3.57



298,003


3.14






















Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs

172,175


4.44



166,764


4.76



143,121


5.39

Total interest-earning assets

1,840,706


5.48



1,852,144


5.42



1,806,541


5.16

Other assets

77,563





75,534





81,337



Total assets
$
1,918,269




$
1,927,678




$
1,887,878
















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity











NOW checking accounts
$
328,115


1.32
%

$
328,455


1.38
%

$
367,924


1.61
%

Money market accounts

306,137


3.18



324,424


3.42



270,623


3.14

Savings accounts

206,054


0.28



205,650


0.28



214,233


0.23

Certificates of deposit accounts

343,945


3.82



331,785


4.09



295,202


4.16

Brokered CDs

50,104


4.85



46,414


4.98



40,402


5.40

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,234,355


2.45



1,236,728


2.59



1,188,384


2.47

Borrowings

20,000


4.04



20,000


4.03



20,001


4.42

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,254,355


2.47



1,256,728


2.62



1,208,385


2.50













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

403,738





414,149





431,826



Other liabilities

10,064





10,146





10,182



Shareholders’ equity

250,112





246,655





237,485



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,918,269




$
1,927,678




$
1,887,878















Interest rate spread


3.01
%



2.80
%



2.66
%

Net interest margin (2)


3.79
%



3.64
%



3.48
%

Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities

146.75
%




147.38
%




149.50
%





















_____________________________________


(1) Includes other investments


(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets





AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES



($ in thousands)


(unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended


March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024


Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate










Assets







Loans receivable and loans held for sale
$
1,437,081


5.85
%

$
1,349,105


5.53
%

Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)

239,966


3.60



307,636


3.08

Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs

169,444


4.60



134,643


5.37

Total interest-earning assets

1,846,491


5.44



1,791,384


5.10

Other assets

76,535





81,473



Total assets
$
1,923,026




$
1,872,857












Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







NOW checking accounts
$
328,287


1.35
%

$
372,327


1.56
%

Money market accounts

315,381


3.31



247,656


2.78

Savings accounts

205,849


0.28



217,153


0.23

Certificates of deposit accounts

337,798


3.95



281,842


4.07

Brokered CDs

48,239


4.91



41,570


5.39

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,235,554


2.52



1,160,548


2.32

Borrowings

20,000


4.02



24,427


4.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,255,554


2.55



1,184,975


2.37









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

409,000





440,976



Other liabilities

10,107





11,035



Shareholders’ equity

248,365





235,871



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,923,026




$
1,872,857











Interest rate spread


2.89
%



2.73
%

Net interest margin (2)


3.71
%



3.53
%

Average interest-earning assets to







average interest-bearing liabilities

147.07
%




151.17
%



_____________________________________


(1) Includes other investments


(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.



Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.



The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).






























































































































($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024







Shareholders’ equity
$
252,524


$
249,199


$
238,679

Less goodwill and CDI

(15,492
)


(15,537
)


(15,695
)

Tangible common equity
$
237,032


$
233,662


$
222,984







Total assets
$
1,932,730


$
1,909,480


$
1,907,234

Less goodwill and CDI

(15,492
)


(15,537
)


(15,695
)

Tangible assets
$
1,917,238


$
1,893,943


$
1,891,539








































Contact:

Dean J. Brydon, CEO



Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO



Marci A. Basich, CFO


(360) 533-4747



www.timberlandbank.com





