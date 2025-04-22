Timberland Bancorp Reports 21% Increase in Quarterly EPS to $0.85; Announces 4% Cash Dividend Increase

Timberland Bancorp reported a 21% increase in quarterly EPS to $0.85, a 4% cash dividend hike, and improved profitability metrics.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. reported strong quarterly results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, with net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, reflecting a 21% increase from the previous year. The company's net interest margin rose to 3.79%, benefiting from reduced funding costs, while total deposits grew by 1% to $1.65 billion. Although net income and earnings per share decreased slightly from the previous quarter, they exhibited significant year-over-year growth. The Board of Directors approved a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive quarter of dividend payments. Additionally, Timberland's asset quality remained solid, with a decline in non-performing loans and stable growth in its loan portfolio, despite a modest increase in provisions for credit losses. Overall, Timberland demonstrated improved profitability metrics and maintained a strong capital position.

Potential Positives

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) increased by 21%, rising to $0.85 from $0.70 a year ago, demonstrating solid year-over-year growth.

Net interest margin improved to 3.79%, indicating enhanced profitability from interest-earning activities compared to the same quarter last year.

Return on average equity (ROE) reached 10.95%, reflecting strong performance in generating profits from shareholders' equity.

The company announced a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 50th consecutive quarter of cash dividend payments to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased 2% from the preceding quarter, indicating a decline in performance despite annual growth.

The provision for credit losses increased significantly to $237,000, potentially indicating concerns over asset quality and future losses.

The origination of new loans during the quarter decreased notably to $56.76 million, down from $72.07 million in the preceding quarter, which may reflect weakening demand or challenges in the lending environment.

FAQ

What was Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS for March 2025?

The quarterly EPS for March 2025 was $0.85, an increase of 21% from $0.70 a year ago.

How much did Timberland increase its quarterly cash dividend?

Timberland announced a 4% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.26 per share.

What is Timberland's net interest margin for the latest quarter?

Timberland's net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, is 3.79%, up from 3.48% a year prior.

How did Timberland's net income change compared to last year?

Timberland's net income increased to $6.76 million, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

What is the current return on average equity for Timberland Bancorp?

The return on average equity for Timberland Bancorp is 10.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Full Release







Quarterly EPS Increases 21% to $0.85 from $0.70 One Year Ago











Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.79%











Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.43%











Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.95%











Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend













HOQUIAM, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.86 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.





For the first six months of fiscal 2025, Timberland’s net income increased 13% to $13.62 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, from $12.00 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first six months of fiscal 2024.





“Our second fiscal quarter operating results were strong, highlighted by net interest margin expansion and modest balance sheet growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Second fiscal quarter net income and earnings per share increased 18% and 21%, respectively, compared to the second fiscal quarter a year ago, reflecting an improvement in our net interest margin. Compared to the prior quarter, net income and earnings per share decreased 2% and 1%, respectively, as the increase in net interest income was offset by a higher provision for credit losses and a modest increase in expenses. All profitability metrics improved compared to the year ago quarter, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) continued to trend upward.”





“As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings and strong capital position, our Board of Directors announced a 4% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.26 per share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 50th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.”





“During the second fiscal quarter our net interest margin continued to improve, expanding 15 basis points to 3.79%, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “The improvement was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs as the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 15 basis points during the quarter. Total deposits increased $20 million, or 1% during the quarter, due to increases in checking and certificates of deposit account balances.”





“The loan portfolio continues to grow at a moderate pace, increasing 1% from the prior quarter and 4% year-over year,” Brydon continued. “We continue to monitor credit quality closely and saw improvements in several metrics during the quarter. The non-performing asset ratio improved to just 13 basis points, non-accrual loans decreased by 15%, and net charge-offs were less than $1,000 during the quarter. However, we experienced an increase in loans graded “Substandard”, as two loans related to one borrowing relationship were downgraded. Both of the loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized based on recent appraisals, but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project. We view this as an isolated event, and remain encouraged by the overall strength of our loan portfolio.”







Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights



(at or for the periods ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024, or December 31, 2024):







Earnings Highlights:









Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) decreased 1% to $0.85 for the current quarter from $0.86 for the preceding quarter and increased 21% from $0.70 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 16% to $1.71 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $1.47 for the first six months of fiscal 2024;



Net income decreased 2% to $6.76 million for the current quarter from $6.86 million for the preceding quarter and increased 18% from $5.71 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 13% to $13.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $12.00 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024;



Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 10.95% and 1.43%, respectively;



Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and



The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 56.25% from 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago.













Balance Sheet Highlights:









Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;



Net loans receivable increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;



Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;



Total shareholders’ equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 61,764 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.91 million;



Non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024;



Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $31.95 and $29.99, respectively, at March 31, 2025; and



Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at March 31, 2025 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.















Operating Results









Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 1% to $19.90 million from $19.67 million for the preceding quarter and increased 9% from $18.25 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in funding costs, which was partially offset by a decrease in total interest and dividend income. Operating revenue increased 7%, to $39.57 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $37.05 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to increases in interest income from loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in interest income on investment securities.





Net interest income increased $243,000, or 1%, to $17.21 million for the current quarter from $16.97 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.58 million, or 10%, from $15.64 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities to 2.47% from 2.62% and a six basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.48% from 5.42%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an $11.44 million decrease in the average balance of total interest-earning assets.





Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago.





The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately five basis points due to the collection of $201,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $17,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.





The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $115,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $8,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.





The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $90,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased $2.54 million, or 8%, to $34.18 million from $31.64 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to a $55.11 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and a 34 basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.44% from 5.10%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.55% from 2.37%. Timberland’s NIM expanded to 3.71% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from 3.53% for the first six months of fiscal 2024.





A $237,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $52,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $166,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $14,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.









Non-interest income decreased $10,000, (less than 1%) to $2.69 million for the current quarter from $2.70 million for the preceding quarter and increased $72,000, or 3%, from $2.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees and smaller changes in several other categories, which was partially offset by an increase in gain on sales of loans and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income decreased by 1%, to $5.38 million from $5.41 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.





Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $127,000, or 1%, to $11.19 million from $11.07 million for the preceding quarter and increased $203,000, or 2%, from $10.99 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.





The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in premises and equipment expenses, professional fees and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.25% compared to 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 3% to $22.26 million from $21.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.





The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $8,000, or less than 1%, to $1.71 million from $1.71 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 20.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024.









Balance Sheet Management









Total assets increased $23.25 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.93 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.91 billion at December 31, 2024 and increased $25.50 million, or 1%, from $1.91 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $27.14 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents, an $8.26 million increase in net loans receivable and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by a $7.42 million decrease in investment securities and smaller decreases in several other categories.







Liquidity







Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 16.9% of total liabilities at March 31, 2025, compared to 15.0% at December 31, 2024, and 15.2% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at March 31, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at March 31, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)







Loans







Net loans receivable increased $8.26 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.41 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $10.31 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process, an $8.98 million increase in one- to four-family loans and a $5.19 million increase in commercial real estate loans. These increases were partially offset by a $12.57 million decrease in construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.











Loan Portfolio











($ in thousands)





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Mortgage loans:





















































One- to four-family (a)





$





315,421













21%









$





306,443













20%









$





276,433













19%









Multi-family









178,590













12













177,861













12













167,275













12









Commercial









602,248













40













597,054













39













577,373













40









Construction - custom and





















































owner/builder









114,401













7













124,104













8













122,988













8









Construction - speculative one-to four-family









9,791













1













8,887













1













16,407













1









Construction - commercial









22,352













1













22,841













2













32,318













2









Construction - multi-family









46,602













3













48,940













3













36,795













3









Construction - land





















































development









15,032













1













15,977













1













16,051













1









Land









32,301













2













30,538













2













31,821













2









Total mortgage loans









1,336,738













88













1,332,645













88













1,277,461













88





























































Consumer loans:





















































Home equity and second





















































mortgage









47,458













3













48,851













3













42,357













3









Other









2,375













--













2,889













--













2,925













--









Total consumer loans









49,833













3













51,740













3













45,282













3





























































Commercial loans:





















































Commercial business loans









131,243













9













135,312













9













135,505













9









SBA PPP loans









156













--













204













--













367













--









Total commercial loans









131,399













9













135,516













9













135,872













9









Total loans









1,517,970













100%













1,519,901













100%













1,458,615













100%









Less:





















































Undisbursed portion of





















































construction loans in





















































process









(75,042





)





















(85,350





)





















(77,502





)

















Deferred loan origination





















































fees









(5,329





)





















(5,444





)





















(5,179





)

















Allowance for credit losses









(17,525





)





















(17,288





)





















(16,818





)

















Total loans receivable, net





$





1,420,074





















$





1,411,819





















$





1,359,116

































































































_______________________





(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,151, $411, and $1,311 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.













The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of March 31, 2025:











CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral











($ in thousands)

















Collateral Type









Balance









Percent of





CRE





Portfolio









Percent of





Total Loan





Portfolio









Average





Balance Per





Loan









Non-





Accrual









Industrial warehouse









$





127,898









21%









8%









$





1,255









$





163









Medical/dental offices













84,013









14









5













1,254













--









Office buildings













68,239









11









5













784













--









Other retail buildings













53,121









9









3













553













--









Mini-storage













32,596









5









2













1,358













--









Hotel/motel













31,967









5









2













2,664













--









Restaurants













27,374









5









2













582













161









Gas stations/conv. stores













24,622









4









2













1,026













--









Churches













14,823









3









1













988













--









Nursing homes













13,606









2









1













2,268













--









Shopping centers













10,578









2









1













1,762













--









Mobile home parks













8,968









2









1













448













--









Additional CRE













104,443









17









7













762













--









Total CRE









$





602,248









100%









40%









$





938









$





324





































































Timberland originated $56.76 million in loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $72.07 million for the preceding quarter and $39.37 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.17 million were sold compared to $2.31 million for the preceding quarter and $2.28 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.







Investment Securities











Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $6.17 million, or 3%, to $235.33 million at March 31, 2025, from $241.50 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) and scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.







Deposits







Total deposits increased $20.41 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.65 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $15.45 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $9.91 million increase in NOW checking account balances, a $4.90 million increase in non-interest bearing account balances, and a $1.01 million increase in savings account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $10.86 million decrease in money market account balances.











Deposit Breakdown







($ in thousands)





























March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent











Non-interest-bearing demand





$





407,811













25%









$





402,911













25%









$





424,906









26%









NOW checking









333,325













20













323,412













20













336,621









20









Savings









207,857













13













206,845













13













211,085









13









Money market









300,552













18













311,413













19













311,994









19









Certificates of deposit under $250









227,137













14













212,764













13













190,762









12









Certificates of deposit $250 and over









124,009













7













122,997













7













118,698









7









Certificates of deposit – brokered









50,139













3













50,074













3













44,488









3









Total deposits





$





1,650,830













100%









$





1,630,416













100%









$





1,638,554









100%



















































































Borrowings







Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.







Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios







Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.32 million, or 1%, to $252.52 million at March 31, 2025, from $249.20 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $13.84 million, or 6%, from $238.68 million at March 31, 2024. The quarter’s increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.76 million, which was partially offset by the payment of $1.99 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 61,764 shares of common stock for $1.91 million (an average price of $30.85 per share). There were 65,995 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at March 31, 2025.





Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.29%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.55%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.36%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.07% at March 31, 2025.





Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $140.95 million at March 31, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $6.62 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.83%, compared to 13.07%, as reported.









Asset Quality









Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024.





Net charge-offs totaled less than $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $242,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $3,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $237,000 on loans and $14,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% one year ago.





Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $697,000 or 17%, to $3.32 million at March 31, 2025, from $4.02 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $879,000, or 21%, from $4.20 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $406,000, or 15%, to $2.33 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.73 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $1.28 million, or 35%, from $3.61 million at March 31, 2024.





The quarterly decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to decreases in commercial business loans and commercial real estate loans on non-accrual status. Loans graded “Substandard”, however, increased to $23.51 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.12 million at December 31, 2024 and $8.42 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in loans graded “Substandard” was primarily a result of two loans (totaling $21.30 million) to one borrowing relationship being downgraded during the March 31, 2025 quarter. Both of these loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized (based on recent appraisals), but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project.















Non-Accrual Loans











($ in thousands)





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Mortgage loans:





















































One- to four-family





$





47









1









$





47









1









$





380









3









Commercial









324









3













698









5













1,149









3









Construction – custom and





















































owner/builder









--









--













--









--













152









1









Total mortgage loans









371









4













745









6













1,681









7





























































Consumer loans:





















































Home equity and second





















































mortgage









575









3













587









3













165









1









Other









--









--













--









--













--









--









Total consumer loans









575









3













587









3













165









1





























































Commercial business loans









1,381









11













1,401









11













1,759









6









Total loans





$





2,327









18









$





2,733









20









$





3,605









14









































































Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at March 31, 2025:













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Other real estate owned:





















































Commercial





$





221









1









$





221









1









$





--









--









Land









--









1













--









1













--









1









Total mortgage loans





$





221









2









$





221









2









$





--









1











































































About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.







Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).







Disclaimer







Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.















TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





March 31,









Dec. 31









March 31,













2025









2024









2024















Interest and dividend income



































Loans receivable





$





20,896













$





21,032













$





18,909

















Investment securities









2,003

















2,138

















2,246

















Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments









82

















86

















82

















Interest bearing deposits in banks









1,884

















2,001

















1,919



















Total interest and dividend income











24,865

















25,257

















23,156



















































Interest expense



































Deposits









7,454

















8,084

















7,301

















Borrowings









198

















203

















220



















Total interest expense











7,652

















8,287

















7,521



















Net interest income











17,213

















16,970

















15,635



















Provision for credit losses – loans











237

















52

















166



















Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses – investment securities











(5





)













(5





)













3



















Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments











14

















(20





)













(88





)















Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses











16,967

















16,943

















15,554



















































Non-interest income



































Service charges on deposits









959

















999

















988

















ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees









1,176

















1,267

















1,212

















Gain on sales of loans, net









122

















43

















41

















Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings









165

















167

















156

















Recoveries on investment securities, net









4

















3

















2

















Other









261

















218

















216



















Total non-interest income, net











2,687

















2,697

















2,615



















































Non-interest expense



































Salaries and employee benefits









5,977

















6,092

















6,024

















Premises and equipment









1,075

















950

















1,081

















Advertising









189

















181

















159

















OREO and other repossessed assets, net









9

















--

















--

















ATM and debit card processing









521

















521

















601

















Postage and courier









142

















121

















145

















State and local taxes









335

















346

















325

















Professional fees









431

















346

















319

















FDIC insurance









219

















210

















206

















Loan administration and foreclosure









155

















128

















134

















Technology and communications









1,121

















1,140

















1,040

















Deposit operations









319

















332

















324

















Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)









45

















45

















57

















Other, net









656

















655

















576



















Total non-interest expense, net











11,194

















11,067

















10,991



















































Income before income taxes











8,460

















8,573

















7,178



















Provision for income taxes











1,705

















1,713

















1,470



















Net income







$





6,755













$





6,860













$





5,708



















































Net income per common share:



































Basic





$





0.85













$





0.86













$





0.71

















Diluted









0.85

















0.86

















0.70



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic









7,937,063

















7,958,275

















8,081,924

















Diluted









7,968,632

















7,999,504

















8,121,109















































TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Six Months Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





March 31,

















March 31,













2025





















2024



















Interest and dividend income



































Loans receivable





$





41,928





















$





37,304

















Investment securities









4,141

























4,556

















Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments









168

























173

















Interest bearing deposits in banks









3,885

























3,618



















Total interest and dividend income











50,122

























45,651



















































Interest expense



































Deposits









15,538

























13,444

















Borrowings









402

























568



















Total interest expense











15,940

























14,012



















Net interest income











34,182

























31,639



















Provision for credit losses – loans











289

























545



















Recapture of credit losses – investment securities











(10





)





















(7





)















Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments











(7





)





















(121





)















Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses











33,910

























31,222



















































Non-interest income



































Service charges on deposits









1,958

























2,011

















ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees









2,443

























2,476

















Gain on sales of loans, net









165

























120

















Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings









331

























312

















Recoveries on investment securities, net









7

























7

















Other









480

























487



















Total non-interest income, net











5,384

























5,413



















































Non-interest expense



































Salaries and employee benefits









12,068

























11,936

















Premises and equipment









2,025

























2,054

















Advertising









370

























345

















OREO and other repossessed assets, net









9

























--

















ATM and debit card processing









1,043

























1,216

















Postage and courier









264

























271

















State and local taxes









680

























644

















Professional fees









777

























572

















FDIC insurance









429

























416

















Loan administration and foreclosure









283

























239

















Technology and communications









2,261

























2,014

















Deposit operations









652

























644

















Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)









90

























113

















Other, net









1,309

























1,151



















Total non-interest expense, net











22,260

























21,615



















































Income before income taxes











17,034

























15,020



















Provision for income taxes











3,419

























3,016



















Net income







$





13,615





















$





12,004



















































Net income per common share:



































Basic





$





1.71





















$





1.48

















Diluted









1.71

























1.47



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic









7,947,786

























8,098,155

















Diluted









7,984,238

























8,143,701



























TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





March 31,









Dec. 31,









March 31,













2025









2024













2024















Assets































Cash and due from financial institutions





$





26,010













$





24,538













$





22,310













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









165,201

















139,533

















158,039

















Total cash and cash equivalents









191,211

















164,071

















180,349













































Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost









8,711

















7,470

















11,204













Investment securities:

































Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)









140,954

















156,105

















211,818

















Available for sale, at fair value









84,807

















77,080

















61,746













Investments in equity securities, at fair value









853

















840

















839













FHLB stock









2,045

















2,037

















2,037













Other investments, at cost









3,000

















3,000

















3,000













Loans held for sale









1,151

















411

















1,311

















































Loans receivable









1,437,599

















1,429,107

















1,375,934













Less: ACL – loans









(17,525





)













(17,288





)













(16,818





)













Net loans receivable









1,420,074

















1,411,819

















1,359,116













































Premises and equipment, net









21,436

















21,617

















21,718













OREO and other repossessed assets, net









221

















221

















--













BOLI









23,942

















23,777

















23,278













Accrued interest receivable









7,127

















7,095

















7,108













Goodwill









15,131

















15,131

















15,131













CDI









361

















406

















564













Loan servicing rights, net









1,051

















1,195

















1,717













Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,324

















1,400

















1,624













Other assets









9,331

















15,805

















4,674



















Total assets







$





1,932,730

















1,909,480













$





1,907,234















































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity































Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand





$





407,811

















402,911













$





424,906













Deposits: Interest-bearing









1,243,019

















1,227,505

















1,213,648

















Total deposits









1,650,830

















1,630,416

















1,638,554













































Operating lease liabilities









1,426

















1,501

















1,723













FHLB borrowings









20,000

















20,000

















20,000













Other liabilities and accrued expenses









7,950

















8,364

















8,278



















Total liabilities











1,680,206

















1,660,281

















1,668,555











































Shareholders’ equity































Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;





















































7,903,489 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2025





















































7,954,673 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2024





















































8,023,121shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2024









28,028

















29,593

















32,338













Retained earnings









225,166

















220,398

















207,086













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(670





)













(792





)













(745





)















Total shareholders’ equity











252,524

















249,199

















238,679



















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





1,932,730

















1,909,480













$





1,907,234





















































































Three Months Ended











PERFORMANCE RATIOS:







March 31, 2025









Dec. 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Return on average assets (a)









1.43





%













1.41





%













1.22





%









Return on average equity (a)









10.95





%













11.03





%













9.67





%









Net interest margin (a)









3.79





%













3.64





%













3.48





%









Efficiency ratio









56.25





%













56.27





%













60.22





%









































Six Months Ended













March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024









Return on average assets (a)









1.42





%





















1.28





%









Return on average equity (a)









10.99





%





















10.18





%









Net interest margin (a)









3.71





%





















3.53





%









Efficiency ratio









56.26





%





















58.34





%









































Three Months Ended











ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands)







March 31, 2025









Dec. 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Non-accrual loans





$





2,327













$





2,733













$





3,605













Loans past due 90 days and still accruing









--

















--

















--













Non-performing investment securities









41

















45

















79













OREO and other repossessed assets









221

















221

















--













Total non-performing assets (b)





$





2,589













$





2,999













$





3,684









































Non-performing assets to total assets (b)









0.13





%













0.16





%













0.19





%









Net charge-offs during quarter





$





--













$





242













$





3













Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans









753





%













633





%













467





%









Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)









1.22





%













1.21





%













1.22





%



































































CAPITAL RATIOS:































Tier 1 leverage capital









12.55





%













12.32





%













12.01





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital









19.04





%













18.69





%













18.08





%









Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital









19.04





%













18.69





%













18.08





%









Total risk-based capital









20.29





%













19.95





%













19.33





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)









12.36





%













12.34





%













11.79





%







































BOOK VALUES:































Book value per common share





$





31.95













$





31.33













$





29.75













Tangible book value per common share (d)









29.99

















29.37

















27.79















________________________________________________







(a) Annualized





(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.





(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.





(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).















AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY







($ in thousands)





(unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate































































Assets























































Loans receivable and loans held for sale





$





1,435,999













5.90





%









$





1,438,144













5.80





%









$





1,365,417













5.57





%









Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)









232,532













3.64

















247,236













3.57

















298,003













3.14





































































































Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs









172,175













4.44

















166,764













4.76

















143,121













5.39













Total interest-earning assets









1,840,706













5.48

















1,852,144













5.42

















1,806,541













5.16













Other assets









77,563

























75,534

























81,337





















Total assets





$





1,918,269





















$





1,927,678





















$





1,887,878











































































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























































NOW checking accounts





$





328,115













1.32





%









$





328,455













1.38





%









$





367,924













1.61





%









Money market accounts









306,137













3.18

















324,424













3.42

















270,623













3.14













Savings accounts









206,054













0.28

















205,650













0.28

















214,233













0.23













Certificates of deposit accounts









343,945













3.82

















331,785













4.09

















295,202













4.16













Brokered CDs









50,104













4.85

















46,414













4.98

















40,402













5.40













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,234,355













2.45

















1,236,728













2.59

















1,188,384













2.47













Borrowings









20,000













4.04

















20,000













4.03

















20,001













4.42













Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,254,355













2.47

















1,256,728













2.62

















1,208,385













2.50

































































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









403,738

























414,149

























431,826





















Other liabilities









10,064

























10,146

























10,182





















Shareholders’ equity









250,112

























246,655

























237,485





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





1,918,269





















$





1,927,678





















$





1,887,878









































































Interest rate spread













3.01





%

















2.80





%

















2.66





%









Net interest margin (2)













3.79





%

















3.64





%

















3.48





%









Average interest-earning assets to





















































average interest-bearing liabilities









146.75





%





















147.38





%





















149.50





%





























































































_____________________________________





(1) Includes other investments





(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets











AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES







($ in thousands)





(unaudited)













For the Six Months Ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024













Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate















































Assets







































Loans receivable and loans held for sale





$





1,437,081













5.85





%









$





1,349,105













5.53





%









Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)









239,966













3.60

















307,636













3.08













Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs









169,444













4.60

















134,643













5.37













Total interest-earning assets









1,846,491













5.44

















1,791,384













5.10













Other assets









76,535

























81,473





















Total assets





$





1,923,026





















$





1,872,857



























































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







































NOW checking accounts





$





328,287













1.35





%









$





372,327













1.56





%









Money market accounts









315,381













3.31

















247,656













2.78













Savings accounts









205,849













0.28

















217,153













0.23













Certificates of deposit accounts









337,798













3.95

















281,842













4.07













Brokered CDs









48,239













4.91

















41,570













5.39













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,235,554













2.52

















1,160,548













2.32













Borrowings









20,000













4.02

















24,427













4.65













Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,255,554













2.55

















1,184,975













2.37

















































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









409,000

























440,976





















Other liabilities









10,107

























11,035





















Shareholders’ equity









248,365

























235,871





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





1,923,026





















$





1,872,857

























































Interest rate spread













2.89





%

















2.73





%









Net interest margin (2)













3.71





%

















3.53





%









Average interest-earning assets to





































average interest-bearing liabilities









147.07





%





















151.17





%

















_____________________________________





(1) Includes other investments





(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.





Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.





The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).









($ in thousands)





March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024





































Shareholders’ equity





$





252,524













$





249,199













$





238,679













Less goodwill and CDI









(15,492





)













(15,537





)













(15,695





)









Tangible common equity





$





237,032













$





233,662













$





222,984









































Total assets





$





1,932,730













$





1,909,480













$





1,907,234













Less goodwill and CDI









(15,492





)













(15,537





)













(15,695





)









Tangible assets





$





1,917,238













$





1,893,943













$





1,891,539















































































Contact:









Dean J. Brydon, CEO

















Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO

















Marci A. Basich, CFO















(360) 533-4747















www.timberlandbank.com









