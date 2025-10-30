Timberland Bancorp Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.45 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $6.36 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $22.49 million from $19.48 million last year.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.45 Mln. vs. $6.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $22.49 Mln vs. $19.48 Mln last year.

