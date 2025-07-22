Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Reports 22% Increase in Quarterly EPS to $0.90, Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Timberland Bancorp reports 22% EPS growth, increased net interest margin, and announces a new stock repurchase program.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with net income rising to $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, reflecting increases of 5% from the previous quarter and 22% year-over-year. The company also saw an increase in its net interest margin to 3.80%, and key profitability metrics improved, including a return on average assets of 1.47% and return on average equity of 11.23%. For the year-to-date, Timberland's net income increased 16% compared to the same period last year. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to 5% of its outstanding shares. Despite a slight increase in non-performing assets to 0.21%, credit quality remains stable, with minimal net charge-offs. Total assets grew 1% to $1.96 billion, driven by consistent loan and deposit growth.

Potential Positives

Quarterly EPS increased by 22% to $0.90, reflecting strong year-over-year growth.

Net interest margin improved to 3.80%, representing effective asset-liability management.

Return on average assets and return on average equity rose to 1.47% and 11.23% respectively, indicating enhanced profitability.

The company announced a new stock repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding shares, signaling confidence in the company’s stock value and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio increased to 0.21% from 0.13% in the previous quarter, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.

There was a significant increase in total delinquent loans, which rose by 86% compared to the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased to $351,000, which could signal rising credit risk as the company continues to grow its loan portfolio.

FAQ

What was Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS growth?

Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS increased by 22%, reaching $0.90 from $0.74 a year ago.

How did the net interest margin change?

The net interest margin increased to 3.80%, showing continued positive momentum in earnings.

What is the new stock repurchase program?

Timberland announced a new stock repurchase program allowing them to buy back up to 5% of outstanding shares.

When is the quarterly cash dividend payable?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on August 22, 2025.

How did the return on equity perform this quarter?

The return on equity for this quarter increased to 11.23%, reflecting strong profitability.

$TSBK Insider Trading Activity

$TSBK insiders have traded $TSBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCI A BASICH (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $66,000

BREANNE D ANTICH (Chief Technology Officer/EVP) sold 152 shares for an estimated $4,607

$TSBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $TSBK stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Quarterly EPS Increases 22% to $0.90 from $0.74 One Year Ago











Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.80%











Quarterly Return on Average Assets Increases to 1.47%











Quarterly Return on Average Equity Increases to 11.23%











Announces New Stock Repurchase Program













HOQUIAM, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.





For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Timberland’s net income increased 16% to $20.72 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, from $17.93 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.





“Timberland delivered solid third fiscal quarter results, driven by continued net interest margin expansion and steady balance sheet growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income and earnings per share increased 20% and 22%, respectively, compared to the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, net income and earnings per share increased 5% and 6%, respectively, primarily due to higher net interest income and non-interest income. We also posted year-over-year improvements across all key profitability metrics, and our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) continued its upward trend. Looking ahead we believe our strong capital position, solid earnings, and continued focus on disciplined growth position us well to navigate the current environment and drive long-term shareholder value.”





“As a result of Timberland’s strong earnings and sound capital position, our Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.26 per share, payable on August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 51st consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend. In addition, the Company also announced the adoption of a new stock repurchase program. We believe Timberland stock presents a strong investment opportunity, and buying back shares is a strategy to enhance long-term value for shareholders. Under the new repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the outstanding shares, or 393,842 shares. The new stock repurchase program replaces our existing stock repurchase program, which had 31,762 shares available to be repurchased.”





“Our net interest margin continued to show positive momentum in the third fiscal quarter, expanding to 3.80%,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “This represents a one basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 27 basis point improvement compared to the same period last year, reflecting our disciplined asset-liability management and favorable shift in earning asset yields. Total deposits grew by $19 million, or 1%, during the quarter, driven primarily by higher balances in certificates of deposit. This growth highlights the continued strength of our customer relationships and the effectiveness of our deposit-gathering strategies. We remain focused on maintaining a well-balanced funding mix while sustaining stable margin performance going forward.”





“The loan portfolio continues to expand at a steady pace, with growth of 2% over the prior quarter and 3% year-over year,” Brydon continued. “Credit quality remains an area we are monitoring closely, as we are seeing a mix of stable-to-positive trends alongside a few metrics that have shown modest deterioration. Net charge-offs continue to be minimal, with net recoveries of $1,000 during the third quarter. Our non-performing assets (“NPA”) ratio increased to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% at the end of the prior quarter. However, it remains a slight improvement from the 0.22% reported a year ago. Although non-accrual loans increased this quarter primarily due to a single matured loan, total non-accrual balances remain modestly below year-ago levels.”







Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights



(at or for the periods ended June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, or March 31, 2025):











Earnings Highlights:









Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 6% to $0.90 for the current quarter from $0.85 for the preceding quarter and increased 22% from $0.74 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 18% to $2.60 for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $2.21 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;



Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 6% to $0.90 for the current quarter from $0.85 for the preceding quarter and increased 22% from $0.74 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 18% to $2.60 for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $2.21 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;



Net income increased 5% to $7.10 million for the current quarter from $6.76 million for the preceding quarter and increased 20% from $5.92 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 16% to $20.72 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $17.93 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;



Net income increased 5% to $7.10 million for the current quarter from $6.76 million for the preceding quarter and increased 20% from $5.92 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 16% to $20.72 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $17.93 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;



Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 11.23% and 1.47%, respectively;



Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 11.23% and 1.47%, respectively;



Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.80% from 3.79% for the preceding quarter and 3.53% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and



Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.80% from 3.79% for the preceding quarter and 3.53% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and



The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 54.48% from 56.25% for the preceding quarter and 58.97% for the comparable quarter one year ago.













Balance Sheet Highlights:









Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;



Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 34,236 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.02 million;



Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 34,236 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.02 million;



Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 and 0.22% at June 30, 2024;



Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 and 0.22% at June 30, 2024;



Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $32.58 and $30.62 respectively, at June 30, 2025; and



Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $32.58 and $30.62 respectively, at June 30, 2025; and



Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at June 30, 2025 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $674 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.















Operating Results









Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 3% to $20.50 million from $19.90 million for the preceding quarter and increased 9% from $18.77 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in total interest and dividend income and non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in total funding costs. Operating revenue increased 8% to $60.06 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $55.82 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs.





Net interest income increased $409,000, or 2%, to $17.62 million for the current quarter from $17.21 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.64 million, or 10%, from $15.98 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $20.80 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and, to a lesser extent, a two-basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.50% from 5.48%. These increases were partially offset by a $20.21 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a two-basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.80% from 3.79% for the preceding quarter and 3.53% for the comparable quarter one year ago.





The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately four basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $68,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.





The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately five basis points due to the collection of $201,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $17,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.





The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $124,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $9,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased $4.19 million, or 9%, to $51.81 million from $47.62 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to a 32 basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.49% from 5.17% and a $49.96 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.53% from 2.46% and a $58.86 million increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM expanded to 3.74% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from 3.53% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.





A $351,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $237,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $264,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $93,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $4,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.









Non-interest income increased $188,000, or 7%, to $2.88 million for the current quarter from $2.69 million for the preceding quarter and increased $84,000, or 3%, from $2.79 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased by 1%, to $8.26 million from $8.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.





Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $27,000 (less than 1%), to $11.17 million from $11.19 million for the preceding quarter and increased $98,000, or 1%, from $11.07 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.





The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, technology and communications, professional fees, and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. These decreases were partially offset by increases in state and local taxes and smaller increases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 54.48% from 56.25% for the preceding quarter and 58.97% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 2% to $33.43 million from $32.68 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 improved to 55.65% from 58.55% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.





The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $85,000, or 5%, to $1.79 million from $1.71 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 20.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to 20.2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.













Balance Sheet Management









Total assets increased $24.46 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.96 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.93 billion at March 31, 2025 and increased $56.56 million, or 3%, from $1.90 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $21.42 million increase in net loans receivable and smaller increases in several other categories.







Liquidity







Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 17.0% of total liabilities at June 30, 2025, compared to 16.9% at March 31, 2025, and 14.7% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $674 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at June 30, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 17% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at June 30, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)







Loans







Net loans receivable increased $21.42 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.44 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.42 billion at March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $21.83 million increase in multi-family loans, a $5.67 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $3.89 million increase in land loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases were partially offset by a $5.50 million decrease in construction loans, a $4.80 million decrease in commercial business loans, and smaller decreases in several other loan categories. The increase in multi-family loans was, in large part, due to several multi-family construction projects being completed and converting to permanent financing during the quarter.











Loan Portfolio







($ in thousands)





















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Mortgage loans:





















































One- to four-family (a)





$317,574













21%













$315,421













21%













$288,611













19%













Multi-family









200,418













13

















178,590













12

















177,950













12













Commercial









607,924













40

















602,248













40

















597,865













40













Construction - custom and





















































owner/builder









128,900













8

















114,401













7

















128,222













9









Construction - speculative





one-to four-family









9,595













1

















9,791













1

















11,441













1













Construction - commercial









15,992













1

















22,352













1

















32,130













2













Construction - multi-family









32,731













2

















46,602













3

















35,631













2













Construction - land





















































development









15,461













1

















15,032













1

















19,104













1













Land









36,193













2

















32,301













2

















32,384













2













Total mortgage loans









1,364,788













89

















1,336,738













88

















1,323,338













88

































































Consumer loans:





















































Home equity and second





















































mortgage









47,511













3

















47,458













3

















43,679













3













Other









2,176













--

















2,375













--

















3,121













--













Total consumer loans









49,687













3

















49,833













3

















46,800













3

































































Commercial loans:





















































Commercial business loans









126,497













8

















131,243













9

















136,213













9













SBA PPP loans









101













--

















156













--

















314













--













Total commercial loans









126,598













8

















131,399













9

















136,527













9













Total loans









1,541,073













100%

















1,517,970













100%

















1,506,665













100%













Less:





















































Undisbursed portion of





















































construction loans in





















































process









(76,272)

























(75,042)

























(87,196)





















Deferred loan origination





















































fees









(5,427)

























(5,329)

























(5,404)





















Allowance for credit losses









(17,878)

























(17,525)

























(17,046)





















Total loans receivable, net





$1,441,496





















$1,420,074





















$1,397,019





















_______________________





(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,763, $1,151, and $1,795 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.









The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of June 30, 2025:



















CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral







($ in thousands)









Collateral Type









Balance









Percent of





CRE





Portfolio









Percent of





Total Loan





Portfolio









Average





Balance Per





Loan









Non-





Accrual









Industrial warehouses









$128 822









21%













8%













$1 301









$161









Medical/dental offices













81 238









13













5

















1 269













--









Office buildings













68 916









11













5

















801













--









Other retail buildings













54 472









9













3

















567













--









Mini-storage













38 483









6













2

















1 539













--









Hotel/motel













31 656









5













2

















2 638













--









Restaurants













27 485









5













2

















585













--









Gas stations/conv. stores













24 359









4













2

















1 015













--









Churches













14 690









3













1

















918













--









Nursing homes













13 532









2













1

















2 255













--









Shopping centers













10 507









2













1

















1 751













--









Mobile home parks













8 882









2













1

















444













--









Additional CRE













104 882









17













7

















760













--









Total CRE









$607 924









100%













40%













$951









$161









Timberland originated $81.99 million in loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $56.76 million for the preceding quarter and $74.32 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.11 million were sold compared to $5.17 million for the preceding quarter and $3.05 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.







Investment Securities











Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $2.04 million, or 1%, to $237.36 million at June 30, 2025, from $235.33 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities. Partially offsetting these increases was the sale of $13.49 million available for sale investment securities, which resulted in a net gain of $24,000.







Deposits







Total deposits increased $18.65 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.67 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.65 billion at March 31, 2025. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $16.01 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $4.66 million increase in money market account balances, and a $1.60 million increase in NOW checking account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.03 million decrease in savings account balances and a $1.59 million decrease in non-interest-bearing checking account balances.











Deposit Breakdown







($ in thousands)

































June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024



























Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent















Non-interest-bearing demand













$406,222









24%









$407,811









25%









$407,125









25%













NOW checking













334,922









20









333,325









20









324,795









20













Savings













205,829









12









207,857









13









207,921









13













Money market













305,207









18









300,552









18









327,162









20













Certificates of deposit under $250













244,063









15









227,137









14









195,022









12













Certificates of deposit $250 and over













126,254









8









124,009









7









117,788









7













Certificates of deposit – brokered













46,980









3









50,139









3









48,731









3













Total deposits













$1,669,477









100%









$1,650,830









100%









$1,628,544









100%















Borrowings







Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.







Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios







Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.14 million, or 2%, to $256.66 million at June 30, 2025, from $252.52 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $15.44 million, or 6%, from $241.22 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $7.10 million, which was partially offset by the payment of $2.05 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 34,236 shares of common stock for $1.02 million (an average price of $29.74 per share).





Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.54%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.63%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.42%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.11% at June 30, 2025.





Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $141.57 million at June 30, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $5.99 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.90%, compared to 13.11%, as reported.







New Stock Repurchase Program







The Company announced a new stock repurchase program today. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares, or 393,842 shares. The new stock repurchase program replaces the existing stock repurchase program which had 31,762 shares available to be repurchased.





The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interest of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing the shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.









Asset Quality









Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.21% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 and 0.22% at June 30, 2024.





Net recoveries totaled $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of less than $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $36,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $351,000 on loans and $93,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $4,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2025 and 1.21% one year ago.





Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $2.86 million or 86%, to $6.18 million at June 30, 2025, from $3.32 million at March 31, 2025 and increased $1.95 million, or 46%, from $4.23 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $1.52 million, or 65%, to $3.84 million at June 30, 2025 from $2.33 million at March 31, 2025 and decreased $277,000, or 7%, from $4.12 million at March 31, 2024.





The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one loan (secured by several single family homes) being past maturity. The loan is well collateralized (based on recent appraisals) and the Bank is working with the borrower to renew the loan. Loans graded “Substandard” totaled $32.37 million (or 2% of total loans receivable) at June 30, 2025.



















Non-Accrual Loans







($ in thousands)





















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024













Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Mortgage loans:





















































One- to four-family





$1,781









1









$47









1









$135









2









Commercial









161









2













324









3













1,310









4









Construction – custom and





















































owner/builder









--









--













--









--













152









1









Total mortgage loans









1,942









3













371









4













1,597









7





























































Consumer loans:





















































Home equity and second





















































mortgage









575









3













575









3













615









3









Other









--









--













--









--













--









--









Total consumer loans









575









3













575









3













615









3





























































Commercial business loans









1,326









9













1,381









11













1,908









8









Total loans





$3,843









15









$2,327









18









$4,120









18

















Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at June 30, 2025:













June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024













Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Amount









Quantity









Other real estate owned:





















































Commercial





$221









1









$221









1









$





--









--









Land









--









1













--









1













--









1









Total mortgage loans





$221









2









$221









2









$





--









1











About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.







Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).







Disclaimer







Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.











TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









June 30,









March 31,









June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024



















Interest and dividend income







































Loans receivable









$21,411













$20,896













$19,537

















Investment securities













2,064

















2,003

















2,335

















Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments













83

















82

















94

















Interest bearing deposits in banks













1,986

















1,884

















2,173



















Total interest and dividend income















25,544

















24,865

















24,139























































Interest expense







































Deposits













7,721

















7,454

















7,938

















Borrowings













201

















198

















220



















Total interest expense















7,922

















7,652

















8,158



















Net interest income















17,622

















17,213

















15,981



















Provision for credit losses – loans















351

















237

















264



















Recapture of credit losses – investment securities















(4)

















(5)

















(12)



















Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments















93

















14

















(8)



















Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses















17,182

















16,967

















15,737























































Non-interest income







































Service charges on deposits













966

















959

















1,014

















ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees













1,262

















1,176

















1,297

















Gain on sales of investment securities, net













24

















--

















--

















Gain on sales of loans, net













138

















122

















68

















Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings













171

















165

















158

















Other













314

















265

















254



















Total non-interest income, net















2,875

















2,687

















2,791























































Non-interest expense







































Salaries and employee benefits













5,825

















5,977

















5,928

















Premises and equipment













973

















1,075

















1,011

















Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net













--

















--

















(3)

















Advertising













182

















189

















211

















OREO and other repossessed assets, net













8

















9

















--

















ATM and debit card processing













658

















521

















580

















Postage and courier













137

















142

















130

















State and local taxes













570

















335

















335

















Professional fees













341

















431

















335

















FDIC insurance













211

















219

















208

















Loan administration and foreclosure













99

















155

















156

















Technology and communications













993

















1,121

















1,086

















Deposit operations













345

















319

















450

















Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)













45

















45

















56

















Other, net













780

















656

















586



















Total non-interest expense, net















11,167

















11,194

















11,069























































Income before income taxes















8,890

















8,460

















7,459



















Provision for income taxes















1,790

















1,705

















1,535



















Net income











$7,100













$6,755













$5,924























































Net income per common share:







































Basic









$0.90













$0.85













$0.74

















Diluted













0.90

















0.85

















0.74























































Weighted average common shares outstanding:







































Basic













7,893,308

















7,937,063

















8,004,552

















Diluted













7,921,762

















7,968,632

















8,039,345



























TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Nine Months Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









June 30,









June 30,





















2025

















2024



















Interest and dividend income































Loans receivable









$63,339













$56,841

















Investment securities













6,205

















6,892

















Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments













252

















266

















Interest bearing deposits in banks













5,870

















5,791



















Total interest and dividend income















75,666

















69,790















































Interest expense































Deposits













23,259

















21,383

















Borrowings













602

















787



















Total interest expense















23,861

















22,170



















Net interest income















51,805

















47,620



















Provision for credit losses – loans















640

















810



















Recapture of credit losses – investment securities















(14)

















(20)



















Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments















87

















(130)



















Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses















51,092

















46,960















































Non-interest income































Service charges on deposits













2,924

















3,024

















ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees













3,706

















3,773

















Gain on sales of investment securities, net













24

















--

















Gain on sales of loans, net













303

















188

















Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings













503

















470

















Other













799

















749



















Total non-interest income, net















8,259

















8,204















































Non-interest expense































Salaries and employee benefits













17,893

















17,863

















Premises and equipment













2,998

















3,065

















Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net













--

















(3)

















Advertising













552

















556

















OREO and other repossessed assets, net













17

















1

















ATM and debit card processing













1,700

















1,796

















Postage and courier













401

















401

















State and local taxes













1,251

















979

















Professional fees













1,118

















908

















FDIC insurance













640

















624

















Loan administration and foreclosure













383

















395

















Technology and communications













3,253

















3,101

















Deposit operations













997

















1,094

















Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)













135

















169

















Other, net













2,090

















1,735



















Total non-interest expense, net















33,428

















32,684















































Income before income taxes















25,923

















22,480



















Provision for income taxes















5,208

















4,552



















Net income











$20,715













$17,928















































Net income per common share:































Basic









$2.61













$2.22

















Diluted













2.60

















2.21















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic













7,929,626

















8,067,068

















Diluted













7,963,412

















8,109,043



























TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









June 30,









March 31,









June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024















Assets



































Cash and due from financial institutions









$32,532













$26,010













$25,566













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













161,095

















165,201

















133,347

















Total cash and cash equivalents













193,627

















191,211

















158,913

















































Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost













8,462

















8,711

















10,458













Investment securities:





































Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)













141,570

















140,954

















176,787

















Available for sale, at fair value













86,475

















84,807

















74,515













Investments in equity securities, at fair value













855

















853

















836













FHLB stock













2,045

















2,045

















2,037













Other investments, at cost













3,000

















3,000

















3,000













Loans held for sale













1,763

















1,151

















1,795













































Loans receivable













1,459,374

















1,437,599

















1,414,065













Less: ACL – loans













(17,878)

















(17,525)

















(17,046)

















Net loans receivable













1,441,496

















1,420,074

















1,397,019

















































Premises and equipment, net













21,490

















21,436

















21,558













OREO and other repossessed assets, net













221

















221

















--













BOLI













24,113

















23,942

















23,436













Accrued interest receivable













7,174

















7,127

















7,045













Goodwill













15,131

















15,131

















15,131













CDI













316

















361

















508













Loan servicing rights, net













911

















1,051

















1,526













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,248

















1,324

















1,550













Other assets













7,295

















9,331

















4,515



















Total assets











$1,957,192













$1,932,730













$1,900,629



















































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity



































Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand









$406,222













$407,811













$407,125













Deposits: Interest-bearing













1,263,255

















1,243,019

















1,221,419

















Total deposits













1,669,477

















1,650,830

















1,628,544

















































Operating lease liabilities













1,350

















1,426

















1,649













FHLB borrowings













20,000

















20,000

















20,000













Other liabilities and accrued expenses













9,701

















7,950

















9,213



















Total liabilities















1,700,528

















1,680,206

















1,659,406















































Shareholders’ equity



































Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;





7,876,853 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2025





7,903,489 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2025





7,953,431 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2024













27,226

















28,028

















30,681













Retained earnings













230,213

















225,166

















211,087













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(775)

















(670)

















(545)



















Total shareholders’ equity















256,664

















252,524

















241,223



















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$1,957,192













$1,932,730













$1,900,629













































Three Months Ended











PERFORMANCE RATIOS:











June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024









Return on average assets (a)













1.47%

















1.43%

















1.25%













Return on average equity (a)













11.23%

















10.95%

















9.95%













Net interest margin (a)













3.80%

















3.79%

















3.53%













Efficiency ratio













54.48%

















56.25%

















58.97%

















































Nine Months Ended

















June 30, 2025

















June 30, 2024









Return on average assets (a)













1.44%

























1.27%













Return on average equity (a)













11.07%

























10.10%













Net interest margin (a)













3.74%

























3.53%













Efficiency ratio













55.65%

























58.55%

















































Three Months Ended











ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands)











June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024









Non-accrual loans









$3,843













$2,327













$4,120













Loans past due 90 days and still accruing













--

















--

















--













Non-performing investment securities













38

















41

















72













OREO and other repossessed assets













221

















221

















--













Total non-performing assets (b)









$4,102













$2,589













$4,192













































Non-performing assets to total assets (b)













0.21%

















0.13%

















0.22%













Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter









$(1)













$





--













$36













Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans













465%

















753%

















414%













Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)













1.23%

















1.22%

















1.21%















































































CAPITAL RATIOS:



































Tier 1 leverage capital













12.63%

















12.55%

















12.04%













Tier 1 risk-based capital













19.29%

















19.04%

















17.97%













Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital













19.29%

















19.04%

















17.97%













Total risk-based capital













20.54%

















20.29%

















19.22%













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)













12.42%

















12.36%

















11.97%















































BOOK VALUES:



































Book value per common share









$32.58













$31.95













$30.33













Tangible book value per common share (d)













30.62

















29.99

















28.36















________________________________________________







(a) Annualized





(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.





(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.





(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).















AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY







($ in thousands)





(unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended













June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024













Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate































































Assets























































Loans receivable and loans held for sale





$





1,450,350













5.92





%









$





1,435,999













5.90





%









$





1,391,582













5.65





%









Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)









232,272













3.71

















232,532













3.64

















268,954













3.63













Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs









178,887













4.45

















172,175













4.44

















161,421













5.41













Total interest-earning assets









1,861,509













5.50

















1,840,706













5.48

















1,821,957













5.33













Other assets









79,715

























77,563

























82,008





















Total assets





$





1,941,224





















$





1,918,269





















$





1,903,965











































































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























































NOW checking accounts





$





333,074













1.39





%









$





328,115













1.32





%









$





329,344













1.29





%









Money market accounts









304,526













3.16

















306,137













3.18

















326,023













3.56













Savings accounts









205,592













0.35

















206,054













0.28

















208,488













0.27













Certificates of deposit accounts









363,342













3.77

















343,945













3.82

















311,545













4.21













Brokered CDs









48,028













4.83

















50,104













4.85

















45,442













5.32













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,254,562













2.47

















1,234,355













2.45

















1,220,842













2.62













Borrowings









20,002













4.03

















20,000













4.04

















20,001













4.42













Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,274,564













2.49

















1,254,355













2.47

















1,240,843













2.64

































































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









402,717

























403,738

























413,494





















Other liabilities









10,266

























10,064

























10,245





















Shareholders’ equity









253,677

























250,112

























239,383





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





1,941,224





















$





1,918,269





















$





1,903,965









































































Interest rate spread













3.01





%

















3.01





%

















2.69





%









Net interest margin (2)













3.80





%

















3.79





%

















3.53





%









Average interest-earning assets to





















































average interest-bearing liabilities









146.05





%





















146.75





%





















146.83





%

















_____________________________________





(1) Includes other investments





(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /





average interest-earning assets











AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES







($ in thousands)





(unaudited)













For the Nine Months Ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024













Amount









Rate









Amount









Rate















































Assets







































Loans receivable and loans held for sale





$





1,441,506













5.87





%









$





1,363,213













5.57





%









Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)









237,400













3.81

















294,789













3.24













Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs









172,591













4.55

















143,537













5.39













Total interest-earning assets









1,851,497













5.49

















1,801,539













5.17













Other assets









77,595

























81,650





















Total assets





$





1,929,092





















$





1,883,189



























































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







































NOW checking accounts





$





329,883













1.36





%









$





358,052













1.48





%









Money market accounts









311,762













3.26

















273,683













3.09













Savings accounts









205,764













0.30

















214,275













0.24













Certificates of deposit accounts









346,313













3.89

















291,707













4.12













Brokered CDs









48,169













4.71

















42,856













5.37













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,241,891













2.50

















1,180,573













2.42













Borrowings









20,001













4.02

















22,457













4.68













Total interest-bearing liabilities









1,261,892













2.53

















1,203,030













2.46

















































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits









406,906

























431,849





















Other liabilities









10,159

























11,273





















Shareholders’ equity









250,135

























237,037





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





1,929,092





















$





1,883,189

























































Interest rate spread













2.96





%

















2.71





%









Net interest margin (2)













3.74





%

















3.53





%









Average interest-earning assets to





































average interest-bearing liabilities









146.72





%





















149.75





%

















_____________________________________





(1) Includes other investments





(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /





average interest-earning assets







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.





Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.





The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).









($ in thousands)









June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024









































Shareholders’ equity









$





256,664













$





252,524













$





241,223













Less goodwill and CDI













(15,447)

















(15,492)

















(15,639)













Tangible common equity









$





241,217













$





237,032













$





225,584













































Total assets









$





1,957,192













$





1,932,730













$





1,900,629













Less goodwill and CDI













(15,447)

















(15,492)

















(15,639)













Tangible assets









$





1,941,745













$





1,917,238













$





1,884,990















Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO









Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO









Marci A. Basich, CFO







(360) 533-4747









www.timberlandbank.com







