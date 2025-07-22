Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Reports 22% Increase in Quarterly EPS to $0.90, Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Timberland Bancorp reports 22% EPS growth, increased net interest margin, and announces a new stock repurchase program.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with net income rising to $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, reflecting increases of 5% from the previous quarter and 22% year-over-year. The company also saw an increase in its net interest margin to 3.80%, and key profitability metrics improved, including a return on average assets of 1.47% and return on average equity of 11.23%. For the year-to-date, Timberland's net income increased 16% compared to the same period last year. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to 5% of its outstanding shares. Despite a slight increase in non-performing assets to 0.21%, credit quality remains stable, with minimal net charge-offs. Total assets grew 1% to $1.96 billion, driven by consistent loan and deposit growth.
Potential Positives
- Quarterly EPS increased by 22% to $0.90, reflecting strong year-over-year growth.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.80%, representing effective asset-liability management.
- Return on average assets and return on average equity rose to 1.47% and 11.23% respectively, indicating enhanced profitability.
- The company announced a new stock repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding shares, signaling confidence in the company’s stock value and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Non-performing assets to total assets ratio increased to 0.21% from 0.13% in the previous quarter, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.
- There was a significant increase in total delinquent loans, which rose by 86% compared to the previous quarter.
- The provision for credit losses on loans increased to $351,000, which could signal rising credit risk as the company continues to grow its loan portfolio.
FAQ
What was Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS growth?
Timberland Bancorp's quarterly EPS increased by 22%, reaching $0.90 from $0.74 a year ago.
How did the net interest margin change?
The net interest margin increased to 3.80%, showing continued positive momentum in earnings.
What is the new stock repurchase program?
Timberland announced a new stock repurchase program allowing them to buy back up to 5% of outstanding shares.
When is the quarterly cash dividend payable?
The quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on August 22, 2025.
How did the return on equity perform this quarter?
The return on equity for this quarter increased to 11.23%, reflecting strong profitability.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$TSBK Insider Trading Activity
$TSBK insiders have traded $TSBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCI A BASICH (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $66,000
- BREANNE D ANTICH (Chief Technology Officer/EVP) sold 152 shares for an estimated $4,607
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TSBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $TSBK stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 44,086 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,329,192
- M3F, INC. removed 16,116 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,897
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 14,895 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,084
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 13,803 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $416,160
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 11,432 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,674
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,480 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,972
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 9,660 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,249
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Quarterly EPS Increases 22% to $0.90 from $0.74 One Year Ago
Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.80%
Quarterly Return on Average Assets Increases to 1.47%
Quarterly Return on Average Equity Increases to 11.23%
Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
HOQUIAM, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Timberland’s net income increased 16% to $20.72 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, from $17.93 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
“Timberland delivered solid third fiscal quarter results, driven by continued net interest margin expansion and steady balance sheet growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income and earnings per share increased 20% and 22%, respectively, compared to the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, net income and earnings per share increased 5% and 6%, respectively, primarily due to higher net interest income and non-interest income. We also posted year-over-year improvements across all key profitability metrics, and our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) continued its upward trend. Looking ahead we believe our strong capital position, solid earnings, and continued focus on disciplined growth position us well to navigate the current environment and drive long-term shareholder value.”
“As a result of Timberland’s strong earnings and sound capital position, our Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.26 per share, payable on August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 51st consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend. In addition, the Company also announced the adoption of a new stock repurchase program. We believe Timberland stock presents a strong investment opportunity, and buying back shares is a strategy to enhance long-term value for shareholders. Under the new repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the outstanding shares, or 393,842 shares. The new stock repurchase program replaces our existing stock repurchase program, which had 31,762 shares available to be repurchased.”
“Our net interest margin continued to show positive momentum in the third fiscal quarter, expanding to 3.80%,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “This represents a one basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 27 basis point improvement compared to the same period last year, reflecting our disciplined asset-liability management and favorable shift in earning asset yields. Total deposits grew by $19 million, or 1%, during the quarter, driven primarily by higher balances in certificates of deposit. This growth highlights the continued strength of our customer relationships and the effectiveness of our deposit-gathering strategies. We remain focused on maintaining a well-balanced funding mix while sustaining stable margin performance going forward.”
“The loan portfolio continues to expand at a steady pace, with growth of 2% over the prior quarter and 3% year-over year,” Brydon continued. “Credit quality remains an area we are monitoring closely, as we are seeing a mix of stable-to-positive trends alongside a few metrics that have shown modest deterioration. Net charge-offs continue to be minimal, with net recoveries of $1,000 during the third quarter. Our non-performing assets (“NPA”) ratio increased to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% at the end of the prior quarter. However, it remains a slight improvement from the 0.22% reported a year ago. Although non-accrual loans increased this quarter primarily due to a single matured loan, total non-accrual balances remain modestly below year-ago levels.”
Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights
(at or for the periods ended June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, or March 31, 2025):
Earnings Highlights:
Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 6% to $0.90 for the current quarter from $0.85 for the preceding quarter and increased 22% from $0.74 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 18% to $2.60 for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $2.21 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;
Net income increased 5% to $7.10 million for the current quarter from $6.76 million for the preceding quarter and increased 20% from $5.92 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 16% to $20.72 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $17.93 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024;
Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 11.23% and 1.47%, respectively;
Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.80% from 3.79% for the preceding quarter and 3.53% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 54.48% from 56.25% for the preceding quarter and 58.97% for the comparable quarter one year ago.
Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;
Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;
Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;
Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 34,236 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.02 million;
Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.21% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 and 0.22% at June 30, 2024;
Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $32.58 and $30.62 respectively, at June 30, 2025; and
Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at June 30, 2025 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $674 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.
Operating Results
Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 3% to $20.50 million from $19.90 million for the preceding quarter and increased 9% from $18.77 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in total interest and dividend income and non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in total funding costs. Operating revenue increased 8% to $60.06 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from $55.82 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs.
Net interest income increased $409,000, or 2%, to $17.62 million for the current quarter from $17.21 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.64 million, or 10%, from $15.98 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $20.80 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and, to a lesser extent, a two-basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.50% from 5.48%. These increases were partially offset by a $20.21 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a two-basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.80% from 3.79% for the preceding quarter and 3.53% for the comparable quarter one year ago.
The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately four basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $68,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.
The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately five basis points due to the collection of $201,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $17,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.
The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $124,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $9,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased $4.19 million, or 9%, to $51.81 million from $47.62 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to a 32 basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.49% from 5.17% and a $49.96 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.53% from 2.46% and a $58.86 million increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM expanded to 3.74% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 from 3.53% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
A $351,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $237,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $264,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $93,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $4,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.
Non-interest income increased $188,000, or 7%, to $2.88 million for the current quarter from $2.69 million for the preceding quarter and increased $84,000, or 3%, from $2.79 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased by 1%, to $8.26 million from $8.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $27,000 (less than 1%), to $11.17 million from $11.19 million for the preceding quarter and increased $98,000, or 1%, from $11.07 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.
The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, technology and communications, professional fees, and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. These decreases were partially offset by increases in state and local taxes and smaller increases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 54.48% from 56.25% for the preceding quarter and 58.97% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 2% to $33.43 million from $32.68 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 improved to 55.65% from 58.55% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $85,000, or 5%, to $1.79 million from $1.71 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 20.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to 20.2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Balance Sheet Management
Total assets increased $24.46 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.96 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.93 billion at March 31, 2025 and increased $56.56 million, or 3%, from $1.90 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $21.42 million increase in net loans receivable and smaller increases in several other categories.
Liquidity
Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 17.0% of total liabilities at June 30, 2025, compared to 16.9% at March 31, 2025, and 14.7% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $674 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at June 30, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 17% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at June 30, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)
Loans
Net loans receivable increased $21.42 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.44 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.42 billion at March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $21.83 million increase in multi-family loans, a $5.67 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $3.89 million increase in land loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases were partially offset by a $5.50 million decrease in construction loans, a $4.80 million decrease in commercial business loans, and smaller decreases in several other loan categories. The increase in multi-family loans was, in large part, due to several multi-family construction projects being completed and converting to permanent financing during the quarter.
Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Mortgage loans:
One- to four-family (a)
$317,574
21%
$315,421
21%
$288,611
19%
Multi-family
200,418
13
178,590
12
177,950
12
Commercial
607,924
40
602,248
40
597,865
40
Construction - custom and
owner/builder
128,900
8
114,401
7
128,222
9
Construction - speculative
one-to four-family
9,595
1
9,791
1
11,441
1
Construction - commercial
15,992
1
22,352
1
32,130
2
Construction - multi-family
32,731
2
46,602
3
35,631
2
Construction - land
development
15,461
1
15,032
1
19,104
1
Land
36,193
2
32,301
2
32,384
2
Total mortgage loans
1,364,788
89
1,336,738
88
1,323,338
88
Consumer loans:
Home equity and second
mortgage
47,511
3
47,458
3
43,679
3
Other
2,176
--
2,375
--
3,121
--
Total consumer loans
49,687
3
49,833
3
46,800
3
Commercial loans:
Commercial business loans
126,497
8
131,243
9
136,213
9
SBA PPP loans
101
--
156
--
314
--
Total commercial loans
126,598
8
131,399
9
136,527
9
Total loans
1,541,073
100%
1,517,970
100%
1,506,665
100%
Less:
Undisbursed portion of
construction loans in
process
(76,272)
(75,042)
(87,196)
Deferred loan origination
fees
(5,427)
(5,329)
(5,404)
Allowance for credit losses
(17,878)
(17,525)
(17,046)
Total loans receivable, net
$1,441,496
$1,420,074
$1,397,019
_______________________
(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,763, $1,151, and $1,795 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of June 30, 2025:
CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
Collateral Type
Balance
Percent of
CRE
Portfolio
Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
Average
Balance Per
Loan
Non-
Accrual
Industrial warehouses
$128 822
21%
8%
$1 301
$161
Medical/dental offices
81 238
13
5
1 269
--
Office buildings
68 916
11
5
801
--
Other retail buildings
54 472
9
3
567
--
Mini-storage
38 483
6
2
1 539
--
Hotel/motel
31 656
5
2
2 638
--
Restaurants
27 485
5
2
585
--
Gas stations/conv. stores
24 359
4
2
1 015
--
Churches
14 690
3
1
918
--
Nursing homes
13 532
2
1
2 255
--
Shopping centers
10 507
2
1
1 751
--
Mobile home parks
8 882
2
1
444
--
Additional CRE
104 882
17
7
760
--
Total CRE
$607 924
100%
40%
$951
$161
Timberland originated $81.99 million in loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $56.76 million for the preceding quarter and $74.32 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.11 million were sold compared to $5.17 million for the preceding quarter and $3.05 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.
Investment Securities
Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $2.04 million, or 1%, to $237.36 million at June 30, 2025, from $235.33 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities. Partially offsetting these increases was the sale of $13.49 million available for sale investment securities, which resulted in a net gain of $24,000.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $18.65 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.67 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.65 billion at March 31, 2025. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $16.01 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $4.66 million increase in money market account balances, and a $1.60 million increase in NOW checking account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.03 million decrease in savings account balances and a $1.59 million decrease in non-interest-bearing checking account balances.
Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand
$406,222
24%
$407,811
25%
$407,125
25%
NOW checking
334,922
20
333,325
20
324,795
20
Savings
205,829
12
207,857
13
207,921
13
Money market
305,207
18
300,552
18
327,162
20
Certificates of deposit under $250
244,063
15
227,137
14
195,022
12
Certificates of deposit $250 and over
126,254
8
124,009
7
117,788
7
Certificates of deposit – brokered
46,980
3
50,139
3
48,731
3
Total deposits
$1,669,477
100%
$1,650,830
100%
$1,628,544
100%
Borrowings
Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.
Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios
Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.14 million, or 2%, to $256.66 million at June 30, 2025, from $252.52 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $15.44 million, or 6%, from $241.22 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $7.10 million, which was partially offset by the payment of $2.05 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 34,236 shares of common stock for $1.02 million (an average price of $29.74 per share).
Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.54%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.63%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.42%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.11% at June 30, 2025.
Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $141.57 million at June 30, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $5.99 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.90%, compared to 13.11%, as reported.
New Stock Repurchase Program
The Company announced a new stock repurchase program today. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares, or 393,842 shares. The new stock repurchase program replaces the existing stock repurchase program which had 31,762 shares available to be repurchased.
The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interest of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing the shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.
Asset Quality
Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.21% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 and 0.22% at June 30, 2024.
Net recoveries totaled $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of less than $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $36,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $351,000 on loans and $93,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $4,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2025 and 1.21% one year ago.
Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $2.86 million or 86%, to $6.18 million at June 30, 2025, from $3.32 million at March 31, 2025 and increased $1.95 million, or 46%, from $4.23 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $1.52 million, or 65%, to $3.84 million at June 30, 2025 from $2.33 million at March 31, 2025 and decreased $277,000, or 7%, from $4.12 million at March 31, 2024.
The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one loan (secured by several single family homes) being past maturity. The loan is well collateralized (based on recent appraisals) and the Bank is working with the borrower to renew the loan. Loans graded “Substandard” totaled $32.37 million (or 2% of total loans receivable) at June 30, 2025.
Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Quantity
Amount
Quantity
Amount
Quantity
Mortgage loans:
One- to four-family
$1,781
1
$47
1
$135
2
Commercial
161
2
324
3
1,310
4
Construction – custom and
owner/builder
--
--
--
--
152
1
Total mortgage loans
1,942
3
371
4
1,597
7
Consumer loans:
Home equity and second
mortgage
575
3
575
3
615
3
Other
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total consumer loans
575
3
575
3
615
3
Commercial business loans
1,326
9
1,381
11
1,908
8
Total loans
$3,843
15
$2,327
18
$4,120
18
Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at June 30, 2025:
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Quantity
Amount
Quantity
Amount
Quantity
Other real estate owned:
Commercial
$221
1
$221
1
$
--
--
Land
--
1
--
1
--
1
Total mortgage loans
$221
2
$221
2
$
--
1
About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).
Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans receivable
$21,411
$20,896
$19,537
Investment securities
2,064
2,003
2,335
Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments
83
82
94
Interest bearing deposits in banks
1,986
1,884
2,173
Total interest and dividend income
25,544
24,865
24,139
Interest expense
Deposits
7,721
7,454
7,938
Borrowings
201
198
220
Total interest expense
7,922
7,652
8,158
Net interest income
17,622
17,213
15,981
Provision for credit losses – loans
351
237
264
Recapture of credit losses – investment securities
(4)
(5)
(12)
Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments
93
14
(8)
Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses
17,182
16,967
15,737
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
966
959
1,014
ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees
1,262
1,176
1,297
Gain on sales of investment securities, net
24
--
--
Gain on sales of loans, net
138
122
68
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings
171
165
158
Other
314
265
254
Total non-interest income, net
2,875
2,687
2,791
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,825
5,977
5,928
Premises and equipment
973
1,075
1,011
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
--
--
(3)
Advertising
182
189
211
OREO and other repossessed assets, net
8
9
--
ATM and debit card processing
658
521
580
Postage and courier
137
142
130
State and local taxes
570
335
335
Professional fees
341
431
335
FDIC insurance
211
219
208
Loan administration and foreclosure
99
155
156
Technology and communications
993
1,121
1,086
Deposit operations
345
319
450
Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)
45
45
56
Other, net
780
656
586
Total non-interest expense, net
11,167
11,194
11,069
Income before income taxes
8,890
8,460
7,459
Provision for income taxes
1,790
1,705
1,535
Net income
$7,100
$6,755
$5,924
Net income per common share:
Basic
$0.90
$0.85
$0.74
Diluted
0.90
0.85
0.74
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
7,893,308
7,937,063
8,004,552
Diluted
7,921,762
7,968,632
8,039,345
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans receivable
$63,339
$56,841
Investment securities
6,205
6,892
Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments
252
266
Interest bearing deposits in banks
5,870
5,791
Total interest and dividend income
75,666
69,790
Interest expense
Deposits
23,259
21,383
Borrowings
602
787
Total interest expense
23,861
22,170
Net interest income
51,805
47,620
Provision for credit losses – loans
640
810
Recapture of credit losses – investment securities
(14)
(20)
Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments
87
(130)
Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses
51,092
46,960
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
2,924
3,024
ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees
3,706
3,773
Gain on sales of investment securities, net
24
--
Gain on sales of loans, net
303
188
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings
503
470
Other
799
749
Total non-interest income, net
8,259
8,204
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,893
17,863
Premises and equipment
2,998
3,065
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
--
(3)
Advertising
552
556
OREO and other repossessed assets, net
17
1
ATM and debit card processing
1,700
1,796
Postage and courier
401
401
State and local taxes
1,251
979
Professional fees
1,118
908
FDIC insurance
640
624
Loan administration and foreclosure
383
395
Technology and communications
3,253
3,101
Deposit operations
997
1,094
Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)
135
169
Other, net
2,090
1,735
Total non-interest expense, net
33,428
32,684
Income before income taxes
25,923
22,480
Provision for income taxes
5,208
4,552
Net income
$20,715
$17,928
Net income per common share:
Basic
$2.61
$2.22
Diluted
2.60
2.21
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
7,929,626
8,067,068
Diluted
7,963,412
8,109,043
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
$32,532
$26,010
$25,566
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
161,095
165,201
133,347
Total cash and cash equivalents
193,627
191,211
158,913
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost
8,462
8,711
10,458
Investment securities:
Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)
141,570
140,954
176,787
Available for sale, at fair value
86,475
84,807
74,515
Investments in equity securities, at fair value
855
853
836
FHLB stock
2,045
2,045
2,037
Other investments, at cost
3,000
3,000
3,000
Loans held for sale
1,763
1,151
1,795
Loans receivable
1,459,374
1,437,599
1,414,065
Less: ACL – loans
(17,878)
(17,525)
(17,046)
Net loans receivable
1,441,496
1,420,074
1,397,019
Premises and equipment, net
21,490
21,436
21,558
OREO and other repossessed assets, net
221
221
--
BOLI
24,113
23,942
23,436
Accrued interest receivable
7,174
7,127
7,045
Goodwill
15,131
15,131
15,131
CDI
316
361
508
Loan servicing rights, net
911
1,051
1,526
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,248
1,324
1,550
Other assets
7,295
9,331
4,515
Total assets
$1,957,192
$1,932,730
$1,900,629
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand
$406,222
$407,811
$407,125
Deposits: Interest-bearing
1,263,255
1,243,019
1,221,419
Total deposits
1,669,477
1,650,830
1,628,544
Operating lease liabilities
1,350
1,426
1,649
FHLB borrowings
20,000
20,000
20,000
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
9,701
7,950
9,213
Total liabilities
1,700,528
1,680,206
1,659,406
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
7,876,853 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2025
7,903,489 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2025
7,953,431 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2024
27,226
28,028
30,681
Retained earnings
230,213
225,166
211,087
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(775)
(670)
(545)
Total shareholders’ equity
256,664
252,524
241,223
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$1,957,192
$1,932,730
$1,900,629
Three Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Return on average assets (a)
1.47%
1.43%
1.25%
Return on average equity (a)
11.23%
10.95%
9.95%
Net interest margin (a)
3.80%
3.79%
3.53%
Efficiency ratio
54.48%
56.25%
58.97%
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Return on average assets (a)
1.44%
1.27%
Return on average equity (a)
11.07%
10.10%
Net interest margin (a)
3.74%
3.53%
Efficiency ratio
55.65%
58.55%
Three Months Ended
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Non-accrual loans
$3,843
$2,327
$4,120
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing
--
--
--
Non-performing investment securities
38
41
72
OREO and other repossessed assets
221
221
--
Total non-performing assets (b)
$4,102
$2,589
$4,192
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)
0.21%
0.13%
0.22%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter
$(1)
$
--
$36
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans
465%
753%
414%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)
1.23%
1.22%
1.21%
CAPITAL RATIOS:
Tier 1 leverage capital
12.63%
12.55%
12.04%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
19.29%
19.04%
17.97%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
19.29%
19.04%
17.97%
Total risk-based capital
20.54%
20.29%
19.22%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
12.42%
12.36%
11.97%
BOOK VALUES:
Book value per common share
$32.58
$31.95
$30.33
Tangible book value per common share (d)
30.62
29.99
28.36
________________________________________________
(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Assets
Loans receivable and loans held for sale
$
1,450,350
5.92
%
$
1,435,999
5.90
%
$
1,391,582
5.65
%
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)
232,272
3.71
232,532
3.64
268,954
3.63
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs
178,887
4.45
172,175
4.44
161,421
5.41
Total interest-earning assets
1,861,509
5.50
1,840,706
5.48
1,821,957
5.33
Other assets
79,715
77,563
82,008
Total assets
$
1,941,224
$
1,918,269
$
1,903,965
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
NOW checking accounts
$
333,074
1.39
%
$
328,115
1.32
%
$
329,344
1.29
%
Money market accounts
304,526
3.16
306,137
3.18
326,023
3.56
Savings accounts
205,592
0.35
206,054
0.28
208,488
0.27
Certificates of deposit accounts
363,342
3.77
343,945
3.82
311,545
4.21
Brokered CDs
48,028
4.83
50,104
4.85
45,442
5.32
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,254,562
2.47
1,234,355
2.45
1,220,842
2.62
Borrowings
20,002
4.03
20,000
4.04
20,001
4.42
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,274,564
2.49
1,254,355
2.47
1,240,843
2.64
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
402,717
403,738
413,494
Other liabilities
10,266
10,064
10,245
Shareholders’ equity
253,677
250,112
239,383
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,941,224
$
1,918,269
$
1,903,965
Interest rate spread
3.01
%
3.01
%
2.69
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.80
%
3.79
%
3.53
%
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
146.05
%
146.75
%
146.83
%
_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /
average interest-earning assets
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Assets
Loans receivable and loans held for sale
$
1,441,506
5.87
%
$
1,363,213
5.57
%
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)
237,400
3.81
294,789
3.24
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs
172,591
4.55
143,537
5.39
Total interest-earning assets
1,851,497
5.49
1,801,539
5.17
Other assets
77,595
81,650
Total assets
$
1,929,092
$
1,883,189
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
NOW checking accounts
$
329,883
1.36
%
$
358,052
1.48
%
Money market accounts
311,762
3.26
273,683
3.09
Savings accounts
205,764
0.30
214,275
0.24
Certificates of deposit accounts
346,313
3.89
291,707
4.12
Brokered CDs
48,169
4.71
42,856
5.37
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,241,891
2.50
1,180,573
2.42
Borrowings
20,001
4.02
22,457
4.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,261,892
2.53
1,203,030
2.46
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
406,906
431,849
Other liabilities
10,159
11,273
Shareholders’ equity
250,135
237,037
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,929,092
$
1,883,189
Interest rate spread
2.96
%
2.71
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.74
%
3.53
%
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
146.72
%
149.75
%
_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /
average interest-earning assets
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.
Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.
The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Shareholders’ equity
$
256,664
$
252,524
$
241,223
Less goodwill and CDI
(15,447)
(15,492)
(15,639)
Tangible common equity
$
241,217
$
237,032
$
225,584
Total assets
$
1,957,192
$
1,932,730
$
1,900,629
Less goodwill and CDI
(15,447)
(15,492)
(15,639)
Tangible assets
$
1,941,745
$
1,917,238
$
1,884,990
Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO
Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO
Marci A. Basich, CFO
(360) 533-4747
www.timberlandbank.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.