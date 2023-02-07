Timberland Bancorp Cuts Stake in Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)

Fintel reports that Timberland Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK). This represents 5.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 6.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timberland Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TSBK is 0.2365%, an increase of 25.8129%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 6,089K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 516,747 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539,647 shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 420,636 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,340 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 285,092 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283,950 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 254,689 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,989 shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 254,457 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274,457 shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSBK by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

Timberland Bancorp said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $34.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 5.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Timberland Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank ('Bank'). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.