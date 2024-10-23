Timbercreek Financial Announces October Dividend Plan

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has released an update.

Timbercreek Financial has announced a monthly dividend for October 2024, offering shareholders the option to reinvest dividends into additional shares through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This plan allows investors to purchase shares at a potential discount without incurring extra fees, enhancing their investment in the company.

For further insights into TSE:TF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.