Timbercreek Financial Announces October Dividend Plan

October 23, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has released an update.

Timbercreek Financial has announced a monthly dividend for October 2024, offering shareholders the option to reinvest dividends into additional shares through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This plan allows investors to purchase shares at a potential discount without incurring extra fees, enhancing their investment in the company.

