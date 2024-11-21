News & Insights

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend and Reinvestment Plan

November 21, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has released an update.

Timbercreek Financial has announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per share, set for distribution on December 13, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 29, 2024. The company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, allowing shareholders to reinvest dividends into additional shares at a potential discount. Timbercreek Financial is a prominent non-bank lender specializing in commercial real estate financing with a focus on delivering flexible and quick solutions for investors.

