Timber (TMBR) to Get Acquired by LEO Pharma for $36M, Stock Up

Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR announced its definitive agreement to be acquired by LEO Pharma, a company focused on developing innovative solutions forpeople with skin conditions. Following this news, Timber's shares witnessed an impressive increase of more than 110% on Monday.

LEO Pharma will acquire TMBR for a total transaction value of up to $36 million, which includes an initial upfront consideration of $14 million along with the potential $22 million through contingent value rights, upon achieving specific milestones.

As part of the acquisition, all issued and outstanding shares of Timber's capital stock and other equity interests will be converted into the right to receive the initial upfront consideration. Per the Black Scholes model, 3.4 million shares of Timber common stock and restricted stock as of Aug 20, 2023, currently have an estimated per-share value of $2.62.

This acquisition will add Timber’s lead candidate TMB-001, to LEO Pharma’s portfolio. The candidate is in a late-stage ASCEND study, being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (CI) — a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders characterized by dry, thickened and scaling skin. The candidate is a topical isotretinoin formulation using Timber's patented IPEG delivery system.

The candidate showed a clinically meaningful reduction in targeted and overall severity of CI along with a favorable safety profile in the phase II study. Management anticipates the FDA approval of TMB-001 by October 2025.

Another promising candidate in TMBR’s portfolio is TMB-003 (sitaxsentan), which is currently in preclinical studies. TMB-003 is a topical ET-A receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases. In January 2021, it received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

Furthermore, TMB-001 received Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission in October 2022 for the treatment of autosomal recessive CI. In May 2022, the FDA granted it Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of CI.

Both Timber Pharmaceuticals and LEO Pharma's boards of directors have unanimously approved the abovementioned acquisition, highlighting their shared vision and enthusiasm for this strategic decision. The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

