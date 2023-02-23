TIMB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of TIM S.A. (Symbol: TIMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.07, changing hands as high as $12.22 per share. TIM S.A. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIMB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.195 per share, with $15.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.06.

