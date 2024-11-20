Timah Resources Announces Board Departure and Disclosure

Timah Resources Ltd (AU:TML) has released an update.

Timah Resources Ltd has announced the departure of Dr. Jordina Siu Yi Mah from the board effective November 20, 2024. The company has confirmed that Dr. Mah holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts. This update is part of the standard regulatory disclosure practices for director changes.

