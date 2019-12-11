TIM, Vodafone pick advisers in Italian tower stake sale - sources

Contributors
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Telecom Italia and Vodafone have picked advisers to sell a stake in their Italian tower business and will kick off the process soon, two sources said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L have picked advisers to sell a stake in their Italian tower business and will kick off the process soon, two sources said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has picked Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it, while Vodafone has chosen UBS, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters