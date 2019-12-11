TIM, Vodafone pick advisers in Italian tower stake sale - sources

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L have picked advisers to sell a stake in their Italian tower business and will kick off the process soon, two sources said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has picked Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it, while Vodafone has chosen UBS, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)

