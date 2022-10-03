US Markets
TIM, Vivo, Claro to open arbitration against Oi over mobile ops deal

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA, TIM SA TIMS3.SA and America Movil's Claro announced on Monday they will start an arbitration procedure against Brazilian telecom Oi OIBR3.SA for a breach of contractual terms over the sale of its mobile operations.

The three buyers had been seeking to lower the price they paid for the Oi division by 3.2 billion reais ($607.10 million), but Oi said it strongly disagreed with the request and would take measures to contest it.

"The buyers had no alternative but to file an arbitration proceeding with the market arbitration chamber of B3 SA against the seller to determine the effective amount of the price adjustment," TIM said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.2710 reais)

