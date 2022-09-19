US Markets
TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 mln cut in Brazil's Oi deal price

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA OIBR4.SA said on Monday that rivals TIM TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT4.SA and Claro have asked that the price of their deal to buy Oi's mobile operations be lowered by 3.2 billion reais ($605.05 million).

Telecom Italia's TIM TLIT.MI, America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX and Telefonica's Vivo had agreed to acquire Oi's mobile operations in an auction in late 2020 with a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2888 reais)

