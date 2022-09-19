TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 mln Brazil Oi deal haircut

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - TIM SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and Claro have asked that the price of their deal to buy rival telecom Oi SA's OIBR4.SAmobile operations in Brazil be lowered by 3.2 billion reais ($605.05 million), securities filings showed on Monday.

Telecom Italia's TIM TLIT.MI, America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX and Telefonica's Vivo had agreed to acquire Oi's mobile operations in an auction in late 2020 with a joint bid of about 16 billion reais.

However, post-deal analysis showed the need for an adjusted closing price, TIM said in a securities filing, citing divergences in working capital, capital expenditure and net adds data that were seen in documents available only after closing.

In a separate filing, Oi said it strongly disagreed with the request to cut the price by about a fifth, which it dubbed as based on technical and procedural errors, and that it will take measures to contest it.

($1 = 5.2888 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

