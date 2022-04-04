Markets
KKR

TIM To Begin Preliminary Talks Regarding Network Integration With Open Fiber

(RTTNews) - TIM said the company has signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity S.p.A. to begin preliminary talks regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber, in which CDP Equity holds a 60% stake. TIM noted that the purpose of the agreement is to start negotiations with the goal of agreeing, indicatively by 30 April, on a memorandum of understanding related to the integration project.

On March 14, TIM said its Board has deliberated to mandate the Chairman and the CEO to begin formal talks with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. or KKR, beyond those already held by the advisors, in order to maximize shareholder value also in relation to other potentially interested parties.

KKR

