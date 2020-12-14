TIM, Telefonica and Claro win Oi mobile assets in $3.2 bln bid -source

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil's AMXL.MX Claro on Monday won an auction to acquire the mobile operations of Brazil's Oi SA with a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.23 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

The winning trio, which submitted a bid in July, plans to split Oi's OIBR4.SA assets once they have antitrust approval. Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, is selling assets to repay creditors.

No other company bid for Oi's cellular assets in the auction, the source added.

In its new bid, TIM TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and Claro also offered Oi a long-term contract to rent its telecom infrastructure.

Shares in TIM were up 2.6%, while shares in Telefonica Brasil fell 0.6%.

TIM is expected to retain around 54% of Oi's mobile assets, while Telefonica Brasil is likely to get approximately 24% and Claro about 22%, Credit Suisse's analysts estimated earlier.

Oi declined to comment.

($1 = 5.1083 reais)

