TIM, Telefonica and Claro win auction with $3.2 bln joint bid for Oi mobile assets -source
SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX on Monday won an auction to acquire the mobile operations of Brazil's Oi SA OIBR4.SAwith a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.23 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.
The winning trio plans to split Oi's assets once they have gotten antitrust approval. Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, is selling a series of assets to raise funds to repay creditors.
($1 = 5.1083 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)
