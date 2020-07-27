US Markets
TEF

Tim, Telefonica and Claro raise bid to buy Oi's assets to $3.21 billion

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Telecoms Tim Participacoes, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil's Claro on Monday night raised their bid to buy Oi SA's mobile assets out of bankruptcy for 16.5 billion reais ($3.21 billion).

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Telecoms Tim Participacoes TIMP3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT4.SA and America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX on Monday night raised their bid to buy Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile assets out of bankruptcy for 16.5 billion reais ($3.21 billion).

The new offer comes after Oi said it had begun exclusive talks with another potential buyer, called Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony.

Oi has not disclosed the value of Highline's offer, but said it was above 15 billion reais.

Tim, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil's Claro brand have a large presence in Brazil. The companies added that their proposal also considers "the possibility of signing long-term contracts for the use of Oi Group’s infrastructure."

($1 = 5.1445 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular