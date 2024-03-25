News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

TIM small investor group to file slate of candidates for board renewal

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

March 25, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI association of small investors, Asati, said on Monday it would file a slate of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors of the former phone monopoly.

The group represents thousands of small Telecom Italia's investors with a combined stake of around 1%.

ASATI supports the general outline of TIM's business plan to sell its domestic fixed-line access network as well as the sale of submarine unit Sparkle to cut a debt, it said in the statement.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.