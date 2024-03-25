TIM small investor group to file slate of candidates for board renewal

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI association of small investors, Asati, said on Monday it would file a slate of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors of the former phone monopoly.

The group represents thousands of small Telecom Italia's investors with a combined stake of around 1%.

ASATI supports the general outline of TIM's business plan to sell its domestic fixed-line access network as well as the sale of submarine unit Sparkle to cut a debt, it said in the statement.

