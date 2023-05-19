News & Insights

US Markets

Tim Scott, lone Black Republican in U.S. Senate, announces White House bid

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 19, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Jason Lange and Gram Slattery for Reuters ->

New paragraphs 2-3

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, on Friday filed official paperwork launching his run for his party's presidential nomination in 2024.

The impoverished child of a single mother Scott of South Carolina often points to his personal story as proof that America remains a land of promise. He filed his declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee on Friday.

On the campaign trail, his sunny disposition presents a major contrast with other declared and prospective candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone)

((jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @langejason;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.