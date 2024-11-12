Tim SA price target lowered to $17.50 from $18 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard lowered the firm’s price target on Tim SA (TIMB) to $17.50 from $18 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter but competition risks remain on both mobile and fixed, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

