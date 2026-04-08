TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TIMB) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 27.13

The average one-year price target for TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TIMB) has been revised to $27.13 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $23.94 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.98 to a high of $29.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.49% from the latest reported closing price of $27.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 15.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.02%, an increase of 73.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.27% to 19,369K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 4.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 3,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,848K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,599K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 34.72% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,349K shares.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 635K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 18.29% over the last quarter.

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