TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TIMB) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 23.94

The average one-year price target for TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TIMB) has been revised to $23.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of $21.43 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.98 to a high of $25.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.25% from the latest reported closing price of $23.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.08%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 20,476K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 3,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,982K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 635K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.