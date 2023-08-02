TIM SA - ADR (TIMB) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 16.05

The average one-year price target for TIM SA - ADR (NYSE:TIMB) has been revised to 16.05 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of 13.70 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.39 to a high of 17.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from the latest reported closing price of 15.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM SA - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.10%, a decrease of 44.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 18,475K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,993K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,790K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,779K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 12.23% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,245K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 1,000K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 37.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 91.40% over the last quarter.

TIM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunications company, subsidiary of TIM S.p.A., which provides mobile and fixed telephony services. TIM Brasil was founded as a company in 1995, started commercial operations in 1998 and since 2002 has consolidated its national presence, becoming the first mobile phone company present in all Brazilian States and, as of April 2017, has over 61.3 million customers.

