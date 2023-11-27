TIM SA - ADR (TIMB) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 18.15

The average one-year price target for TIM SA - ADR (NYSE:TIMB) has been revised to 18.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of 15.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.25 to a high of 19.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of 17.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM SA - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.08%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 16,942K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,817K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 23.07% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 1,786K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 44.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 77.49% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,245K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,111K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 87.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,016K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 72.33% over the last quarter.

TIM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunications company, subsidiary of TIM S.p.A., which provides mobile and fixed telephony services. TIM Brasil was founded as a company in 1995, started commercial operations in 1998 and since 2002 has consolidated its national presence, becoming the first mobile phone company present in all Brazilian States and, as of April 2017, has over 61.3 million customers.

