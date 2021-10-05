TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

TIM S.A. (TIMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TIMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -65.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.72, the dividend yield is 1.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TIMB was $10.72, representing a -27.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 8.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.
TIMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). Zacks Investment Research reports TIMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.44%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the timb Dividend History page.
