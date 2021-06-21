TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

TIM S.A. (TIMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TIMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -37.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIMB was $12.56, representing a -15.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 26.61% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.

TIMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). Zacks Investment Research reports TIMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

