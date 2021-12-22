TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

TIM S.A. (TIMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.151 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TIMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 357.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.31, the dividend yield is 5.34%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TIMB was $11.31, representing a -21.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.41 and a 15.29% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.
TIMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TIMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports TIMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the timb Dividend History page.
