TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

TIM S.A. (TIMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.184 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TIMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.08, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIMB was $14.08, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 41.94% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.

TIMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TIMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports TIMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -53.4%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TIMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.